Education Department Gujarat Recruitment 2019: Apply for 1239 Sikshana Sahayak and Academic Assistant in GSERC Post at gujarat-education.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

Job notification – 1239 Vacancies for Sikshana Sahayak/ Academic assistant in GSERC.

The Gujarat Saikshanik Staff Bharti Pasandagi Samiti (GSERC) has recently invited applicants for recruitment. Vacancies have been come out for the post of Sikshana Sahayak (Academic Assistant). The candidates who are interested and wish to apply can apply for the posts on or before 30th November 2019.

In the Government Secondary School, a total number of 1239 of vacancies are available. Posts are available for many different subjects such as English, Hindi, Gujarati, Math’s/Science, Physical Training, Sanskrit and Social Sciences.

The interested candidates can check all the details regarding the recruitment on the official website of GSERC.

More about GSERC

It is this selection committee that decides the recruitment process for the Gujarat state secondary educational staff. The committee recruits different teachers according to the number determined by the District Education Offices. It presents these vacancies through English and Gujarat newspapers. The committee’s works under a director and a chairperson. All the decisions, verification of the applications and other procedures are done by this committee.

Important details:

Total number of vacancies – 1239

Post available – Academic assistant.

Total number of posts allocated to different disciplines –

English – 352 posts Hindi-18 post Gujarati – 68 posts Sanskrit – 5 posts – 5 posts Social science –373 posts Math/science – 415 posts

How to apply to the education department?

Follow these simple steps that are mentioned below –

Log in to the official website of GSERC, gserc,in

You will see a lot of links on the website. Click on the link to GSERC advertisement.

Carefully read the details and the documents required to apply for this post

Go through the eligibility criterion given and fill accordingly

Fill the form

Pay the fee (if asked)

Do a quick scan and verify the details that you entered before submitting the form.

Educational qualification –

TET qualified the Gujarat Teaching eligibility criterion.

For more details, you can check the link below

GSERC educational qualification, direct link

The recruitment involves a written examination and an interview round. The salary is to be given according to the organization’s norms and policies. The Gujarat Saikshanik staff Bharti Pasandagi Samiti has issued a GSERC recruitment via the online mode. The application process has begun from the 21st November 2019. It’s a state government job for the post of academic assistant. The last date to submit the application is 30th of November 2019.

Important details –

Last date of submission – 30th November, 20019.

Type of job – state government job

Official portal, www.gserc.in

General instructions –

Before submitting the details, re-check the information. In case of any discrepancy, your form will be rejected. The candidates who fulfil the eligibility criterion can only apply for the post Keep your educational documents, qualification certificates handy while filling the form. If you are from a reserved category, please make sure that you do attach a copy of it with the form. Keep checking the official portal for latest update sand announcements.

