WBPSC Recruitment 2019: Application Process for 167 Assistant Professor Posts Started on pscwbonline.gov.in

WBPSC Recruitment 2019

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment for the Assistant Professor posts. Candidates who are interested can submit the application form online before 19th December 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Interested candidates can visit the official website to read the full instructions regarding the vacant post. The application will be accepted only online once the candidates meet the eligibility criteria.

Candidates can also check the following detailed vacancies:

Disciplines Number of vacancies Bengali 8 Botani 12 Chemistry 4 Commerce 4 Computer science 4 Economics 1 Education 3 English 12 Geography 4 History 10 Law 6 Mathematics 9 Microbiology 5 Nutrition 3 Persian 1 Philosophy 3 Political Science 10 Psychology 10 Sanskrit 3 Santali 1 Sociology 2 Statistics 3 Tibetan 1 Urdu 1 Zoology 8

There are around 167 posts vacant for Assistant Professor under WBPSC recruitment. Candidates who are selected would be working at Kolkata city, west Bengal, India. The official website is https://www.pscwbonline.gov.in/apps/home/

Important Dates:

It is recommended to go through the official website before they apply for the assistant professor posts. The application will be accepted only through the official website online form before 19th December 2019. Candidates can check below the important dates for the Assistant Professor posts:

Event Important date Notification released 27th November 2019 Beginning of Application form 29th November 2019 Last date to submit the application form 19th December 2019 Last Date to submit the application fee 19th December 2019 Last date to submit fees in branches 20th December 2019

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for the candidate to meet the eligibility criteria before they apply for the posts online. The maximum age of candidate is 40 years and there is age relaxation for the reserved category candidates. It is mandatory for the candidate to have a Post Graduate Degree from a recognized University and they should also have the NET Qualification.

