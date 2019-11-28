HomeEngineering Articles
  • Articles

    • UP Board Exam 2020: UPMSP Intermediate practical to begin from 15th Dec, Details on upmsp.edu.in

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UP Board Exam 2020: The UPMSP Intermediate practical to begin from 15th Dec. Check for more details on upmsp.edu.in.

    UP Board Exam 2020
    UP Board Exam 2020

    The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) stating the primary list of examination centers for the upcoming high school and intermediate state board examination 2020. The board have also released the practical exam dates.

    The UP Board shall conduct the online exam and the center allocation process in place through which schools and intermediate colleges upload information which is then physically checked by the respective DIOS and district administration beyond the state.

    The UP-education department had earlier dismissed 433 schools in the state-based on criticisms of mass cheating and other malpractices during the board exams held in the year 2019.

    The UP-Board Exam 2020 exams shall commence on February 18 and continue till March 6. The results are likely to be declared between April 20 and 25 respectively.

    The official website to get more details on the exam is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

    Phase I practical exam will begin from 15th December 2019 and will end on 29th December 2019 whereas Phase II practical exam will begin from 29th December 2019 and will end on 13th January 2020.

    Important Dates:

    Name of the Event Dates
    The exam begins from 18th February 2020
    The exam ends on 6th March 2020
    The declaration of the result Between 20th to 25th April 2020

    Practical Exam Marking Scheme:

    • The UPMSP will follow 50:50 formula.
    • 50% marking will be done by internal invigilator and another 50% will be done by the external invigilator.

    The direct link to download the notification regarding the practical exam is here, Notification.

    For more detail’s candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Also read, UPMSP UP board Class 12th Practical Exam 2020 Date Sheet.

    Read Next

    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in, Check for More Details here
    Bennett University B. Tech 2020 - 2021: Candidates can check the Admissions Process Started on bennett.edu.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE
    Engineering Entrance Exams, Top 5 Engineering Entrance Exams for Students After 12th Class Check detail for JEE Main, VITEEE, MET, KIITEE, SRMJEEE.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form Available on nbhm.dae.gov.in, Check Details here
    NBHM PhD 2020 Application Form: Candidates can apply as the application form is available on nbhm.dae.gov.in.
    In Engineering  ·  Yesterday
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details
    CSIR UGC NET December 2019: Candidates can check here, CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Analysis, Expected Cut-off and other Important Details.
    In Engineering  ·  in 58 minutes
    HPBOSE Class 10th Date Sheet 2020: Check for the Tentative Dates; Final Date Sheet will be released on 20th December 2019
    Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is an official examination board in the state of Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is responsible for overlooking the board exams for class 10th and class 12th students across multiple schools in the state. As the board exams conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education
    In Engineering  ·  in an hour