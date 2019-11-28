UP Board Exam 2020: UPMSP Intermediate practical to begin from 15th Dec, Details on upmsp.edu.in

UP Board Exam 2020

The notification has been passed by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) stating the primary list of examination centers for the upcoming high school and intermediate state board examination 2020. The board have also released the practical exam dates.

The UP Board shall conduct the online exam and the center allocation process in place through which schools and intermediate colleges upload information which is then physically checked by the respective DIOS and district administration beyond the state.

The UP-education department had earlier dismissed 433 schools in the state-based on criticisms of mass cheating and other malpractices during the board exams held in the year 2019.

The UP-Board Exam 2020 exams shall commence on February 18 and continue till March 6. The results are likely to be declared between April 20 and 25 respectively.

The official website to get more details on the exam is https://upmsp.edu.in/ .

Phase I practical exam will begin from 15th December 2019 and will end on 29th December 2019 whereas Phase II practical exam will begin from 29th December 2019 and will end on 13th January 2020.

Important Dates:

Name of the Event Dates The exam begins from 18th February 2020 The exam ends on 6th March 2020 The declaration of the result Between 20th to 25th April 2020

Practical Exam Marking Scheme:

The UPMSP will follow 50:50 formula.

50% marking will be done by internal invigilator and another 50% will be done by the external invigilator.

The direct link to download the notification regarding the practical exam is here, Notification.

For more detail’s candidates shall check the official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

