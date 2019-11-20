WBPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 34 Scientific Assistant, Ward Master, Laboratory attendant and other Posts at pscwbonline.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates and Exam Pattern

The job notification by the WBPSC for different posts is out, check out all the details below.

The West Bengal Public service Commission (WBPSC), has recently released notification and made an announcement. There are job vacancies available for the post of a Ward master, scientific assistant and many others. These posts are from various departments including, the labour department. The last date to apply for is 10th of December. All the interested candidates should make sure that they apply for these posts on or before 10th of December 2019.

WBPSC recruitment, job vacancy details:

Ward master – 15 posts available Scientific assistant – 1 post only Machine man – 1 post only Laboratory attendant – 1 post only Filter helper – 1 post only Instrument mechanic – 1 post only Scientific assistant welder’s certification – 1 post Scientific assistant metallography – 1 post Scientific assistant – nondestructive testing – 1 post

All that you need to know about the WBPSC

The West Bengal Public service Commission is a state agency that conducts all the civil exams of the state. The office is located in Mudiali, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Road, Kolkata.

Important details to keep in mind –

Starting date for the application process – 20th of November 2019 Last date for the application date – 10th of December 2019.

What are the qualifications required for the various posts?

Ward master – the candidates are required to have a degree from a recognized university Scientific assistant (non-destructive testing)- the candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in science, with math’s physics and chemistry as their compulsory subjects Scientific assistant – the candidates need a bachelor’s degree in science with their compulsory subjects as physics, chemistry and math Scientific assistant (welders’ certification) – The candidates need a degree from a recognized university. Scientific assistant (metallography) – the candidates need a bachelor’s degree in science with maths physics and chemistry. Machine man, laboratory attendant, filter helper, instrument mechanic – It is important that the candidates who apply for this post have cleared the Maadhyamik exam of the West Bengal board of secondary education.

Please note – Without these qualifications, your application will not be selected.

How to apply for the WBPSC recruitment 2019,

Go to the official website of the WBPSC,

Apply to the desired post, before 10th of December 2019.

Keep a check on the latest updates.

Stay connected with fellow students on PaGaLGuY for WBPSC Recruitment 2019

General instructions.

Before applying, please carefully scan all the basic qualification details demanded from you. Your application will be discarded in case of any discrepancy. Keep all your documents, including your copy of different certificates, handy. Fill the application form clearly. From your personal details to qualification details, there should be no mistake. Download the form for future references. Keep checking the official website of the WBPSC, regularly to keep your self-updated with the latest announcements. Regularly check your emails for the notification of the interview calling. Don’t miss out on it because of a small mistake.

WBPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 34 Scientific Assistant, Ward Master, Laboratory attendant and other Posts at pscwbonline.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates and Exam Pattern was last modified:

Read More