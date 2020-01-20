Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 21 Assistant Professor and Peon cum Watcher Posts on keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has welcomed applications for enlistment to the post of Assistant Professor, Peon cum Watcher and Other. Interested ones can apply online to the posts through the official site of Kerala PSC before 19 February 2020.

Significant Dates:

Commencement of accommodation of online application: 18 January 2020

Last date to apply online for KPSC Notification 2020: 19 February 2020

Vacancy Details:

Associate Professor in Emergency Medicine 16 Post Mortuary Technician Grade II 2 Post Associate Manager (Mechanical) 1 Post Peon-Cum – Watcher (Only from SC/ST) 1 Post LD Typist (Only from SC/ST) 1 Post

Job Summary:

Notification Date Jan 20, 2020 Last Date of Submission Feb 19, 2020 Official URL https://www.keralapsc.gov.in City Thiruvananthapuram State Kerala Country India Education Qualification Graduate, Other Qualifications, Senior Secondary

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor in Emergency Medicine:

Candidates ought to have MD/DNB (Emergency Medicine or MD/DNB (General Medicine)/MS/DNB (General Surgery)/DNB (Respiratory Medicine), MD/DNB (Anesthesia)/MS/DNB(Orthopedics)and must have undergone 2 years training in Emergency Medicine.

3 years of teaching involvement with the subject as Resident/Registrar/Demonstrator/ Instructor in a listed medical college either during the post-graduation course or after getting post- graduate education in the subject.

Mortuary Technician Grade-II:

Candidates ought to have:

Cleared PDC in Science from any listed University/Board or its proportionate capability. Cleared MLT (Medical Lab Technology) directed in the Medical Colleges in Kerala or comparable capability.

Assistant Manager (Mechanical):

Candidate must have a B. Tech/ BE degree in Mechanical Engineering from any listed University.

How to apply?

Interested individuals can apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode only at the very latest 19 February 2020. For more detailed information applicants can allude to the official notice PDF of Kerala PSC.

Also read, Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="KPSC recruitment 2020 | Assistant Engineer | No Fees (Free) | All India/Freshers, How to apply ?" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FkHc1g7KGfE?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More