WBPSC Assistant Recruitment 2020: Apply for 20 Posts before 15th January at pscwbapplication.in, Check here Important Dates

West Bengal Public Service Commission – WBPSC has issued the notification for the recruitment of Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak (Assistant) on the official website. There are total of 20 posts released for the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture, Government of west Bengal.

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility as per the notification can fill the application form from the official website. The last date to submit the form is 15th January 2020. Candidates must also need to submit the application fee of Rs 160/- along with the application form.

Candidates who will be selected will be eligible to receive the pay scale of Rs 5,400 to Rs 25,200 along with grade pay of Rs 2900 and other allowances. There are no application fee for the reserved category candidates recognized by West Bengal.

Important Dates

Candidates can check below the important dates released by the WBPSC:

Event Date Beginning of Application form 08th January 2020 Last Date to submit the application form 15th January 2020 Last Date of fees payment 15th January 2020 Last Date of payment of fees offline in branches of UBI 16th January 2020 Last Date for generation of payment challans by branches of UBI 15th January 2020

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for candidates to have cleared the higher secondary or equivalent examination with the science subject /vocational (agriculture) from any recognized university. It is also mandatory to have the knowledge of Bengali or Nepali in both spoken and written.

The official notification has highlighted that the good knowledge of Bengali is mandatory for candidates but is not applicable for those applicants whose mother tongue is Nepali.

Candidates must not be less than 18 years of age and the maximum age allowed is 40 years as on 01st January 2019. There is age relaxation as per the government rules for the reserved category candidates.

