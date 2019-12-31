SLBSRS Vidyapeetha Recruitment 2020: Apply for 25 Assistant Professor Post before 10 January, Check How to Apply

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha (SLBSRS) has published the latest notification regarding the recruitment process for the post of Assistant Professor.

Therefore, the interested candidates can visit the online website and fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on the website. The candidates should make sure that they complete with the application process on or before 10th January 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The date of the release of the notification was on 12th December 2019

The last date for the submission of the application form is 10th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 25 vacancies for the post of Assistant Professor.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

The candidates should have a Master’s degree with a minimum of 55% marks in a concerned subject from an Indian University. The candidates can also have an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university in Sanskrit medium (except women Study).

Candidate should have a PhD degree from a university that has been ranked in the Top 500 of the World University Rankings by a globally acceptable ranking system.

Candidates should have cleared the National Eligibility test conducted by the UGC CSIR under code 73.

SELECTION PROCEDURE

The candidates will be selected on basis of their performance in the personal interview.

HOW TO APPLY?

In order to apply for the advertised vacancies under SLBSRS Recruitment 2020, candidates must follow the below mentioned steps: –

The candidates will have to visit the online website of SLBSRS Recruitment 2020 @ https://www.slbsrsv.ac.in/vacancy

On reaching the home page, candidates can search for the link related to the SLBSRS recruitment process of Assistant Professor (Academic).

After clicking on the link, the candidates can get the application form which is available in a prescribed format on the official website

The candidates should duly fill the application form before the last date and pay the application fee as well as complete all the formalities related to it.

Once the application form is submitted, candidates should take a printout of the completed application form for future reference.

