HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 15 Assistant Engineer Posts Till 15 January @pscwbapplication.in

    Posted on by Vasudha

    WBPSC Recruitment 2020, West Bengal Public Service Commission released notification for 15 Assistant Engineer Posts Till 15 January. Candidates can apply online from official website pscwbapplication.in

    The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released out the latest notification calling out applicants for the recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Engineer.

    Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of WBPSC, i.e. pscwbapplication.in and duly fill the application process through a prescribed format available on the website. The candidates should make sure that they complete the application process on or before January 15th, 2020.

    IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

    • The starting date for the filling of the application form has already started from 26th December 2019
    • The last date for filling up the application process is 15th January 2020
    • The last date for paying application fee is 15th January 2020
    • The last date for the payment of the application fee offline in the branches of UBI is 16th January 2020

    VACANCY DETAILS

    There are a total number of 15 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer in the latest West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) recruitment 2020 which is further divided into the following:

    • Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation): 13 posts
    • Assistant Engineer (Agri- Electrical): 2 posts

    APPLICATION FEE

    • For the candidates belonging to General and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 210
    • For the candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen there is no application fee

    EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

    • For the post of Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation), the candidates should possess a degree in Civil or Agricultural Engineering or other equivalent courses from a recognized University 
    • For the post of Assistant Engineer (Agri-Electrical), the candidates should have a degree in Electrical Engineering or another equivalent course from a recognized University 

    SELECTION PROCESS

    In the recruitment process of the West Bengal Police Service Commission (WBPSC), the candidates will be selected on the basis of interview

    HOW TO APPLY FOR WBPSC RECRUITMENT?

    1. The candidates can visit the online website of WBPSC, i.e. www.pscwbapplication.in

    2. After reaching the home page, the candidates can search for the link with the advertisement of the WBPSC recruitment.

    3. The candidates can click on the link and fill the application form through a prescribed format given on the website before 15th of January 2020.

    Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

    Question: What is the last date of submission the application form for the WBPSC recruitment 2020?

    Answer:  The last date for submission of the application is 15th January 2020

    Question: How can I apply for the WBPSC RECRUITMENT 2020?

    Answer:  The candidates can visit the official website and then fill up the application form through a prescribed format provided in the website

    Question: What is the official URL of WBPSC?

    Answer:  The official URL of WBPSC is http://pscwbapplication.in/

    Question: What is the application fee for WBPSC recruitment?

    Answer:  For General/ OBC candidates application fee is Rs. 210.

    For SC/ ST candidates, there is no application fee.

    Read Next

    GPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1466 Vacancies before 10 January, Get Details @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
    GPSC Recruitment 2020: Candidates can Apply for 1466 Vacancies for Various Posts before 10 January, Check More Details @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    HCL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts @hindustancopper.com, Check How to Apply
    HCL RECRUITMENT 2020, Hindustan Copper Limited released notification for 100 Trade Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check official website hindustancopper.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 58 Faculty Positions in Various Departments @hr.nita.ac.in
    NIT Agartala Recruitment 2020, National Institute of Technology Agartala released notification for 58 Faculty Positions in Various Departments. Candidates can apply online from official website hr.nita.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    PNB Recruitment 2020: Apply for 12 Manager (Security) Posts before 13 January @pnbindia.in
    PNB Recruitment 2020, Punjab National Bank released notification for 12 Manager (Security) Posts before 13 January. Candidates can check official website pnbindia.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    Preventing Dropout Rate of Girl Students, Bihar Government Prompts to set up a Forum, 'Kishori Manch'
    Increasing dropout rate of girl students prompts the state government to set up a forum for motivating the students.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours