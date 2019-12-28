WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 15 Assistant Engineer Posts Till 15 January @pscwbapplication.in

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released out the latest notification calling out applicants for the recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Engineer.

Therefore, the candidates who are willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of WBPSC, i.e. pscwbapplication.in and duly fill the application process through a prescribed format available on the website. The candidates should make sure that they complete the application process on or before January 15th, 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER

The starting date for the filling of the application form has already started from 26th December 2019

The last date for filling up the application process is 15th January 2020

The last date for paying application fee is 15th January 2020

The last date for the payment of the application fee offline in the branches of UBI is 16th January 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

There are a total number of 15 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineer in the latest West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) recruitment 2020 which is further divided into the following:

Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation): 13 posts

Assistant Engineer (Agri- Electrical): 2 posts

APPLICATION FEE

For the candidates belonging to General and OBC category, the application fee is Rs 210

For the candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-Servicemen there is no application fee

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

For the post of Assistant Engineer (Agri-Irrigation), the candidates should possess a degree in Civil or Agricultural Engineering or other equivalent courses from a recognized University

For the post of Assistant Engineer (Agri-Electrical), the candidates should have a degree in Electrical Engineering or another equivalent course from a recognized University

SELECTION PROCESS

In the recruitment process of the West Bengal Police Service Commission (WBPSC), the candidates will be selected on the basis of interview

HOW TO APPLY FOR WBPSC RECRUITMENT?

1. The candidates can visit the online website of WBPSC, i.e. www.pscwbapplication.in.

2. After reaching the home page, the candidates can search for the link with the advertisement of the WBPSC recruitment.

3. The candidates can click on the link and fill the application form through a prescribed format given on the website before 15th of January 2020.

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: What is the last date of submission the application form for the WBPSC recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for submission of the application is 15th January 2020

Question: How can I apply for the WBPSC RECRUITMENT 2020?

Answer: The candidates can visit the official website and then fill up the application form through a prescribed format provided in the website

Question: What is the official URL of WBPSC?

Answer: The official URL of WBPSC is http://pscwbapplication.in/

Question: What is the application fee for WBPSC recruitment?

Answer: For General/ OBC candidates application fee is Rs. 210.

For SC/ ST candidates, there is no application fee.

