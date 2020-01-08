DSCI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 19 Assistant Professor Posts, Check for Eligibility Criteria

Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) is seeking for candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor posts. Interested candidates who are eligible must submit the application form in the prescribed format before 10th February 2020. It is recommended for the applicants to visit the official website for full details of recruitment, which is www.dsci.nic.in.

Vacancy Details

Candidates can check below mentioned the vacancy details released by DSCI:

Post Name Vacancy Details Assistant Professor Clinical Oncology / Radiotherapy 04 Assistant Professor Surgical Oncology 04 Assistant Professor Onco-Anaesthesia 02 Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine 01 Assistant Professor Onco Imaging/Radio diagnosis 03 Assistant Professor Intensive and Critical care 03 Assistant Professor Transfusion Medicine and Blood Bank 01 Assistant Professor Hemato Oncology/Medical Oncology 01

Eligibility Criteria:

It is necessary for all the applicants to meet the educational qualification mentioned by DSCI and they are as follows:

Assistant Professor Clinical Oncology/Radiotherapy : candidate must have a Post Graduate in Medical qualification in the 1 or 2 schedule or 2nd part of the IIIrd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956.

: candidate must have a Post Graduate in Medical qualification in the 1 or 2 schedule or 2nd part of the IIIrd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956. Assistant Professor Surgical Oncology : Candidate must have a Post Graduate with Medical Qualification possessing qualifications which includes part II or third schedule should also fulfil the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

: Candidate must have a Post Graduate with Medical Qualification possessing qualifications which includes part II or third schedule should also fulfil the condition specified in section 13(3) of the Act. Assistant Professor Onco- Anaesthesia : candidate must have a Post Graduate with Medical Qualification including the 1 and 2 schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956.

: candidate must have a Post Graduate with Medical Qualification including the 1 and 2 schedule or part 2 of the 3rd schedule to the Indian medical council Act of 1956. Assistant Professor Nuclear Medicine: Candidate must have a Medical Qualification having the 1 or 2 schedule or else part 2 of the IIIrd schedule to the Indian medial council (IMC) Act of 1956 and also Persons possessing qualifications included in part 2 or IIIrd schedule should also fulfill the situation specified in section 13(3) of the Act.

