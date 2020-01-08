Kerala PSC 2020: Apply for 1441 Assistant Professor, Chief and other Posts at kerala.gov.in, Steps How to Apply

An invitation has been extended by to fill 1441 vacancies by the Kerala PSC for the positions of Assistant Professors, Chiefs and other posts. The individuals who are interested need to apply for it before 5 February, 2020.

Important Dates

Last date of application for Supervisor, Assistant Professor, MO and other posts – 15 January, 2020.

Last date of application for Chief, Asst. Dental Surgeon and other posts – 5 February, 2020.

Last date of application for Medical Transport Inspector, Assistant Professor and other posts – 5 February, 2020.

Details of Vacancy:

Number of posts –

Medical Transport Inspector, Assistant Professor and other posts – 653 posts available

Supervisor, Assistant Professor, MO and other posts – 471 posts available

Chief, Asst. Dental Surgeon and other posts – 317 posts available

The interested candidates can read up on the vacancy details and if they prove to meet the eligibility criteria, can further read the notification and then apply online on www.keralapsc.gov.in .

Step by step process to apply:

The candidates who are interested should first register and then create a profile to apply for a notified post, using one-time registration.

After this process is completed, the candidate in question will get her/his number of registration and then she/he can login by using their number of registrations.

Then the candidate should fill in the application that is now available, with all the necessary details.

A photograph should also be uploaded along with a signature.

A hard copy of this application should be printed out and kept for future reference.

Eligibility criteria –

The candidate must be a graduate in the field of study that is required to which she/he wishes to apply for.

However, the eligibility varies depending on the post.

For more information, candidates can check the complete official notification.

<noscript><iframe title="Upcoming Kerala PSC Exams in 2020 & 2021 - BDO, LGS, CPO, Sub Inspector of Police | Kerala PSC" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/daigXyhJKE4?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More