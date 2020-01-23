WBPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 Assistant Director Post Before 6th February at wbpsc.gov.in, Check How to Apply

As per the latest notification of West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC), it has started the recruitment process for the post of Assistant Director.

Therefore, the interested applicants are advised to visit the official website of WBPSC and fill up the application form through a prescribed format available on website. The candidates should make sure that, they complete the application process before the last date, i.e. 6th February 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up the online application form has started from 17th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 6th February 2020

The last date for making the fee payment is 6th February 2020

The last date for payment of the offline fee in Branches of UBI is 6th February 2020

VACANCY DETAILS

For the recruitment process of WBPSC, there are a total of 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

For the position of Assistant Director, the candidates should have a Bachelors’ degree in Horticulture/ Agriculture with Horticulture as an elective subject from any recognized University

The candidates must produce all the documents related to educational qualifications, age proof, other relevant experience certificates whenever the Commission asks for it

AGE LIMIT

The age limit of candidates applying for post of Assistant Director should be 37 years as on 1st January 2020

APPLICATION FEE

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200/-

HOW TO APPLY?

The interested candidates will have to visit the official website of WBPSC, i.e. wbpsc.gov.in

On reaching the home page, candidates will have to check for the official notification of the WBPSC recruitment process which is available in a PDF format on the website

The candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details related to the recruitment process

After checking the eligibility criteria, the candidates can duly fill-up the application form through a prescribed format given on the website.

The candidates can submit the application form

They can then take a printout and keep a hardcopy of the application form for future reference

FAQs: –

Question: When is the last date for submitting the application form for WBPSC recruitment?

Answer: The last date for submitting the application form for WBPSC recruitment is 6th February 2020.

Question: How many vacancies are there in WBPSC recruitment?

Answer: 50 vacancies for the post of Assistant Director.

Question: What is the age limit of the candidates for WBPSC recruitment?

Answer: The candidates should not be more than 37 years of age while applying for WBPSC recruitment.

Question: What is the official website for WBPSC recruitment?

Answer: The official website for WBPSC recruitment is wbpsc.gov.in.

Read More