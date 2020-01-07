BPPI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 10 Marketing Officer / Sr. Marketing Officer and other Posts before 15th January at janaushadhi.gov.in

Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) is looking for the candidates for recruitment of Marketing Officer / Sr. Marketing Officer and various posts. Interested candidates can apply through the prescribed format before 15th January 2020.

It is highly recommended that the candidates should visit the official website which is janaushadhi.gov.in. Before applying for the post released by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI). It is golden opportunity for all those who have been waiting for the job opportunity.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview round and those who will be selected for the post will not be paid No travelling, Dearness Allowances as the salary component.

Vacancy Details

Candidates should note the following vacancy details released by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI):-

Post Name Number of Vacancies Marketing officer / Sr. Marketing Officer 06 Deputy Manager – Warehouse 01 Executive – Quality 01 Junior Officer – Store Facilitation Cell 02

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria mentioned by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI). Candidates can check below the eligibility criteria :-

Candidates should be maximum of 35 years and should have B.B.A/B.Sc/B.Pharma for the post of Marketing Officer/ Sr. Marketing Officer. Preference will be given to those candidates who have M Pharma/ MBA (marketing). Candidates must be maximum of age 40 years and should be graduate in any stream for the post of Deputy Manager – Warehouse. Though the preference will be given to those candidates who have B. Pharma and desirable is MBA/PGDM in supply Chain Management. The age limit for the post of Executive Quality is maximum 30 years and candidates with M Pharma will be given preference. The maximum age for the post of Junior Officer – Store Facilitation Cell is 30 years and candidates should be graduate in any stream.

