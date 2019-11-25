LMRCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 183 Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer (JE) and other Posts at lmrcl.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria

LMRCL (Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Public Relations Assistant and others. The interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23rd December 2019.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Notification date 20th November 2019 Start date of application 22nd November 2019 Application fee to be paid between 22nd November 2019 to 23rd December 2019 Last date to submit the application 23rd December 2019 Admit card download date 3rd January 2020 Tentative exam date 13th January 2020

Short job summary:

Notification LMRCL Recruitment 2019 Notification date 20th November 2019 Last date to submit the application 23rd December 2019 Official website https://www.lmrcl.com/ City Lucknow State Uttar Pradesh Country India Educational qualification CS/CA/ICWA/Diploma/graduate/other qualifications, PG Functional Administration, engineering, HR, other functional areas

Vacancy details:

Executive category:

Assistant Manager (Civil) – 28.

Assistant Manager (Electrical) -18.

Assistant Manager (S&T) – 8.

Assistant Manager (Accounts) – 6.

Assistant Manager (HR) – 2.

Assistant Manager (Public Relations) – 2

Non- Executive category:

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 58.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 40.

Junior Engineer (S&T) – 17.

Public Relations Assistant – 4.

Educational qualification:

Assistant Manager (Civil/Electrical/S&T) – the candidate should have completed BE/B. Tech in civil/electrical/science and technology engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university.

Assistant Manager (Accounts) – the candidate should have CA/ICWA from a government recognized university.

Assistant Manager (HR) – the candidate should have an MBA (HR) or PGDM (HR) degree or equivalent from a government recognized university.

Assistant Manager (Public Relations) – the candidate should be a master of mass communication or master’s in journalism or equivalent.

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/S&T) – the candidate should have 3 years diploma degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university.

Public Relations Assistant – the candidate should have a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and journalism or equivalent.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply for the posts through the online mode on or before 23rd December 2019.

LMRCL Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 183 Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer (JE) and other Posts at lmrcl.com, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria was last modified:

Read More