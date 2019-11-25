WB Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 125 Staff Officer-cum-Instructor Posts at wbprb.applythrunet.co.in, Steps How to Apply

The task of carrying out the recruitment for the West Bengal Police is given to the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board or (WBPRB). This is a state board which is found in different cities of the country under their respective names.

In order to carry out the recruitment process, the WBPRB has been given the authority to organise examinations and physical tests. It is on the basis of such examinations that the candidates are selected.

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board has recently announced a career opportunity for interested and eligible candidates. The applications have been invited for the given vacancies and must be made in a format prescribed by the board.

According to WBPRB’s new job notification, the vacancies that have announced are for the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in the civil defence organisation in West Bengal, under the Department of Disaster Management and Self Defence. Interested candidates are advised to check the detailed notification available on the website of WBPRB.

The vacancies for this post is according to different categories to which candidates belong.

The vacancy details are as follows –

Unreserved Category : 67 vacancies

Scheduled Caste : 28 vacancies

Scheduled Tribes : 8 vacancies

OBC A : 13 vacancies

OBC B : 9 vacancies

Thus, there are a total of 125 vacancies, which will be filled up through thus recruitment drive.

In order to apply for the post, candidates will have to make an online application.

Here are the steps which they can follow to do so –

Step-1 : Visit the official website of West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, which is http://www.wbpolice.gov.in/

OR,

Candidates can use an alternative website, which is http://wbdmd.gov.in/Civil_Defence/CD_Default.aspx

Step-2 : On the home page of the website, click on the link which reads “Recruitment for the post of Staff Officer-cum-Instructor in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal 2019.”

Step-3 : Fill in all the details stated in the application form. The details should be filled carefully to avoid any mistakes.

Step-4 : Upload the necessary scanned documents.

Step-5 : Make the payment of the requisite application fee.

Step-6 : Submit the application form and take a print out of it for future purposes.

The payments that will have to be made by candidates belonging to different categories are as follows –

Candidates from the general category will have to pay Rs 250/- along with a processing fee of Rs 20/-

Candidates from the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes do not have to pay an application fee. They just have to pay the processing fee of Rs 20/-

The selection procedure for the post of Staff Officer-cum-instructor will involve several stages. These are as follows –

Candidates will first have to appear for a preliminary exam for 200 marks. This will be an objective paper featuring multiple-choice questions. Selected candidates will then have to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Qualifying candidates will then have to appear for a final Competitive exam for 350 marks. There will be 3 papers for this stage. Finally, candidates will qualify for a personality test for 50 marks.

Candidates can make their applications before 24th December 2019 after which application will not be accepted.

