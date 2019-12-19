Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 5000 Police Constable Post at police.rajasthan.gov.in, Steps How to Apply and Selection Process

Department of police, Rajasthan will begin the online application process from today that is 19th December 2019. The notification for the recruitment of Police constable was released on 04th December 2019.

Candidates who are interested in working as Police Constable, Rajasthan should visit the official website, which is www.police.rajasthan.gov.in. For full details for the vacancy.

There are a total of 5000 number of vacancies released by the Department of Police, Rajasthan. Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written test and physical efficiency test (PET).

Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment 2019:-

Event Important dates Notification released date 04th December 2019 Beginning of application form 19th December 2019 Last date of application form 19th January 2020 Examination Date February / March 2020

Application Procedure

Candidates would need to apply through the official website along with the application fees. The application fees for the general and OBC candidates is Rs 400, and the application fees for the SC/ST candidates is Rs 350/-.

Candidates can follow the steps to fill the application form:-

Candidates would need to visit the official website of the department of police police.rajasthan.gov.in Candidates would need to click on the tab Recruitment and Results under the Recruitment. This will lead to the new page, and new candidates would need to register themselves Candidates who have registered themselves would need to login to fill the application form. Candidates would need to fill the application form with all the educational details and submit the application fees.

Selection Process

Candidates would be selected on basis of written test and the physical efficiency test. The duration of the written examination will be two hours, and the total marks would be 75 marks. The question paper will consists of 150 questions.

