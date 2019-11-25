UGC NET Dec 2019 Preparation Tips, Check here for Exam Pattern

The University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, commonly known as the UGC NET, is a national level competitive exam conducted in India for establishing the eligibility of the candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellowship. This exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), twice every year, in the months of June and December.

The qualification of NET is a compulsory requirement for government colleges and universities. NET is a 300 marks examination which is divided into two papers – Paper-I (100 marks) and Paper-II (200 marks).

Candidates will not be given a break between the two papers. A total of three hours (1 hour + 2 hours) will be allotted for both the papers. Paper-I is a general paper testing candidate’s general awareness, logical thinking etc. Paper-II is the subject-specific paper for which candidates apply according to their specialization.

NET is considered to be one of the most popular and toughest competitive exams in India. Every year lakhs of candidates appear for this exam with as less as 6% qualifying it. Thus, the preparation process for UGC NET should be thorough and detailed so as to score high marks. UGC NET 2019 for December has been scheduled from 2nd to 6th December 2019.

For the preparation process, here are a few proven tricks that have worked out for candidates to crack the NET exam –

Referring to previous year’s question papers

During the preparation process, candidates must make sure that they refer to the papers from previous years. This helps the candidates to understand the paper patterns, the type of questions to be answered and gives them good practice. Candidates can download the papers for the previous years for the website NTA. A thorough analysis of the paper also helps one understand the frequency of some questions.

The fundamentals are important

The fundamental concepts of the various topics in the syllabus should always be clear, whether it is for the general paper or for the subject-specific paper. Candidates must always go back to revising the fundamentals as they can be simply be applied to the more complicated concepts to get the answers.

Pay attention to all the sections

During the preparations, candidates should pay attention to all the sections of the paper. This will help them create a balance between all the sections. There will be fewer chances of losing marks in the papers.

Mock Test is always helpful

The ultimate nail on the preparation process is giving mock tests. By giving mock tests, candidates can understand the speed with which they must finish the paper, how much time should be dedicated to each question, the area where they can improve, how to understand the different varieties of questions, etc. It helps greatly, especially on the main day of the exam.

Stay healthy and positive

While preparing for the exam, candidates should give an equal priority to their health. They must remain positive about the examination and not burden themselves with the negative consequences of it. A positive outlook always reflects in the form of a good paper.

With the UGC NET December 2019 coming up soon, these tips must be incorporated in the preparation process of the candidates for achieving outstanding results.

