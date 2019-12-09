Daman and Diu Recruitment 2019: Apply for Drawing Instructor, computer instructor and other Posts, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

Daman and Diu Administration is looking for candidates for various posts. Interested candidates can apply for posts before 16th December 2019. It is important that candidate read the instructions and eligibility criteria before applying for the posts.

Candidates who are interested should check the official website which is https://daman.nic.in/ for the full instructions and details of the recruitment process. Candidates would be obviously required to work at Daman and DIU, India.

Vacancy Details

Candidates who are interested can see below the following positions released by Daman and Diu administration: –

The administration has released about one post for Drawing Instructor The administration has released about two posts for Music Instructor The administration has released about four posts for Physical Education Instructor. The administration has released about seven posts for computer instructor

Eligibility Criteria

It is necessary for candidate to meet the eligibility criteria to apply for the posts. It is mandatory for all the candidates to meet the eligibility criteria which is given below: –

Drawing Instructor – It is necessary that the candidate should have degree in Fine Art from a recognized University or any Institute OR Art Teacher Diploma (ATD) of Two years from any Recognized State Examination Board/University/Institute. Music Instructor – Candidate should be of age 30 years and it is mandatory for the candidate to must have Degree in Music from recognized University/Institute OR Sangeet visharad from recognized University/Institute. Physical Education Instructor – Candidate must be 30 years and should have Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) from recognized Universityor Diploma in Physical Education (D.P.Ed) with 02 years working experience in recognized school/Institute. Computer Instructor – Candidate must be of 30 years and should have Bachelor of Computer Application from recognized University OR Three-year Diploma in Computer from recognized University OR Bachelor Degree with PGDCA from recognized University/Institute OR Equivalent.

