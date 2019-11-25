Sonipat Haryana Recruitment 2019: Apply for Peon-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali Posts on districts.ecourts.gov.in/sonipat

Sonipat Haryana Recruitment 2019

The Office of District and Sessions Judge, Sonipat, has welcomed applications for the recruitment of Peon-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali Posts in Sonipat Sessions Division (District Courts) temporarily. Qualified candidates can apply for the post in the designated format on or before 07 December 2019.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 07 December 2019 till 05:00 P.M

Interview Date – 10 January 2020

Vacancy Details

Peon-cum-Chowkidar-cum-Mali – 17 Posts

General – 10 Posts

BCA – 2 Posts

BCB – 1 Post

SC/ST – 3 Posts

ESM – 1 (General) Post

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/sonipat .

Eligibility

Age Limit:

The age limit shall fall under 18 to 42 Years.

For more information, check the detailed notification given below.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should qualify for a middle standard pass and knowledge of Hindi or Punjabi.

Pay Scale:

The candidates shall be paid Rs. 16,900-53,500/- in FPL-DL + other usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

How to Apply

The Qualified candidates can apply for the post in the designated format and send the application by all modes (through postal department/courier services or by-hand) along with other necessary documents to the office of District and Sessions Judge, Sonipat on each working day from 10:00 a.m 5:00 pm up to 07 December 2019.

Applications of the candidates should contain the

Name of the post,

Name of the applicant,

Father’s name,

Date of birth,

Educational qualification,

Gender,

Experience (if any),

Present postal address with contact numbers,

Permanent address, e-mail ID, etc.

One latest passport size colored photograph must be affixed on the application form, and self-attested photocopies of educational documents and certificates regarding category, experience, etc. must be attached with the application form.

For more details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through our page.

