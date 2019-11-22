WB Police Excise Constable Admit Card Released on wbpolice.gov.in – Exam on 24th November, Check here for Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The admit card of the written exam for the post of Excise Constable (including Lady Excise Constables) has been released by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB). Candidates applied for this exam can download their admit card from the official website of WB Police.

The admit card for the excise constable exam 2019 was released on 11th November 2019. The exam for WB Police Excise Constable 2019 is schedule to be held on 24th November 2019. The timing of the exam will be from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The admit card will be available through online only and candidates will not be receiving the admit card via post. This has been made clear via a short notification released on the official website of WB police.

The official website to download the admit card and get all the details of WB Police excise constable 2019 exam is www.wbpolice.gov.in . Candidates can go through the following steps to download the admit card.

Steps to download the WB Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of WB Police.

Click on the “WB Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2019” on the homepage.

Enter the credentials to log in.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for further use.

The direct link to download the admit card here, Download WB Police Excise Constable Admit Card 2019. The exam notification is here, WB Police Excise Constable Exam Notice.

Candidates can download the admit card by providing their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 MCQs Bengali/ Nepali language (50 Marks) and General Awareness & Reasoning (50 Marks).

There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The duration of this test will be of 1 hour.

For more information, candidates must keep visiting the official website.

