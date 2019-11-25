SSC MTS 2019: All you need to Know About the Exam

SSC MTS 2019

More than 1.20 lakh i.e.1,11,162 selected earlier and 9,551 under revised list, candidates who have cleared the Staff Selection Commission ‘s (SSC’s) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examinations are set to appear for the tier-II exam. The SSC MTS tier-II test shall be carried on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Subsequent clearing both exams, candidates will be appointed for the posts of peon, jamadar, chowkidar, and several other positions.

The applicants must be aware of the exam pattern and have been reading the tips around the same, hither is a look at the nature of jobs they will be performing, once selected. Here are in details of the job profile of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examinations.

Job profile:

The selected applicants will perform jobs like-

General cleanliness,

Physical maintenance of records of the section,

Carrying of files and paper,

Photocopying,

Non-clerical work like dusting,

Cleaning of rooms,

Delivering of posts,

Opening and closing of offices.

PayScale:

The selected candidates pay scale for the posts of Group C, non-ministerial will be in the pay scale between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1,800 per month. The salary could vary based on location, allowances, etc.

Promotions:

The candidates will get promotions based on departmental examinations. The pay band changes with promotions.

Increments:

The annual increments will be raised at the rate of 2 to 6 percent in the pay band and the corresponding grade pay.

Website for reference for the various region-

SSC Northern Region – sscnr.net.in

SSC Eastern Region (ER)- sscer.org

SSC Karnataka Region (KKR)- ssckkr.kar.nic.in

SSC Southern Region (SR)- sscsr.gov.in

SSC North Eastern Region (NER)- sscner.org.in

SSC Western Region (WR)- sscwr.net

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR)- sscmpr.org

SSC Central Region (CR)- ssc-cr.org

SSC North Western Region (NWR)- sscnwr.org

