HomeStaff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020 Articles
  • Articles

    • SSC MTS 2019: All you need to Know About the Exam

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    SSC MTS 2019: Candidates applying for this exam much know these details.

    SSC MTS 2019
    SSC MTS 2019

    More than 1.20 lakh i.e.1,11,162 selected earlier and 9,551 under revised list, candidates who have cleared the Staff Selection Commission ‘s (SSC’s) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examinations are set to appear for the tier-II exam. The SSC MTS tier-II test shall be carried on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Subsequent clearing both exams, candidates will be appointed for the posts of peon, jamadar, chowkidar, and several other positions.

    The applicants must be aware of the exam pattern and have been reading the tips around the same, hither is a look at the nature of jobs they will be performing, once selected. Here are in details of the job profile of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examinations.

    Job profile:

    The selected applicants will perform jobs like-

    • General cleanliness,
    • Physical maintenance of records of the section,
    • Carrying of files and paper,
    • Photocopying,
    • Non-clerical work like dusting,
    • Cleaning of rooms,
    • Delivering of posts,
    • Cleaning of rooms,
    • Opening and closing of offices.

    PayScale:

    The selected candidates pay scale for the posts of Group C, non-ministerial will be in the pay scale between Rs 5,200 to 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1,800 per month. The salary could vary based on location, allowances, etc.

    Promotions:

    The candidates will get promotions based on departmental examinations. The pay band changes with promotions.

    Increments:

    The annual increments will be raised at the rate of 2 to 6 percent in the pay band and the corresponding grade pay.

    Website for reference for the various region-

    For more details, candidates can check official notification and keep themselves updated through our page.

    Also read, SSC MTS Exam Paper 1 Result 2019.

    Read Next

    SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20 Check here for Expected cut-off and other Essential Information of SSC CPO Paper 1
    SSC CPO SI and ASI 2019-20, Staff Selection Commission released Expected cut-off. candidates can check here other Essential Information of SSC CPO Paper 1
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC GD Constable 2018 Revised Vacancy Details on ssc.nic.in
    SSC GD Constable 2018: Candidates can find the Revised Vacancy Details on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details Released on ssc.nic.in, Check Details here
    SSC CHSL 2017 Final Vacancy Details: Candidates can check the notification released on the official website, ssc.nic.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  Yesterday
    SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019 Declared at ssc.nic.in, Steps How to Check
    SSC Constable (GD) PET/PST Result 2019, Staff Selection Commission Declared Result for GD Constable PET/PST Exam. Candidates can check from official website ssc.nic.in
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  4 hours ago
    OSSC Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2019 Out on ossc.gov.in for the post of Senior Economic Investigator, Check here for more details
    OSSC Computer Skill Test Admit Card 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) announcing Computer Skill Test Date for the post of Senior Economic Investigator. Candidates can check more details on ossc.gov.in.
    In Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 2020  ·  46 minutes ago