KVS Teacher Recruitment: Reserve Panel List released for the post of PRT/ TGT, Get Direct link here

Aspirants who applied for the recruitment process in KVS for the teacher post, now have the good news regarding the result of the recruitment process.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has recently released the list of applicants from the reserve panel of recruitment process for the post of PRT, TGT (English, Hindi, Maths Sanskrit, Science, Social Studies). Candidates can check the list on official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Link to check

The list released for the selected candidates will have few basic details which will include Post and subject, Roll No, Application Number, Candidate’s Name, Gender, Category, Date of Birth, Allotted zone and allotted region.

Candidates can check the list from the below direct link:-

https://kvsangathan.nic.in/sites/default/files/hq/ANN01%29-10-01-2020_0.pdf

Recruitment Process

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had conducted the recruitment examination in December 2018 and the answer key for the same examination was released in January 2019. The written examination result was declared in January and the candidates who cleared the written examination were interviewed in February. The recruitment was expected to fill around 7000 vacancies open with KVS.

The total of 1974 candidates has been selected against the advertisement number 13 and 14. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will issue the appointment letters by 20th January 2020 by concerned deputy commissioners.

Candidates can check below the post wise brief released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS):-

Post Number of Candidates TGT – Trained Graduate Teacher 579 PRT – Primary Teacher 991 ASO- Assistant Section officer 8 SSA – Senior Secretariat assistant 83 JSA – Junior Secretariat assistant 313 Total 1974

Social Media

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is an Indian author and politician, hopes on the KVS result that the selected teachers will contribute toward nation building and had tweeted his congratulations to all the selected candidates.

Mr Santosh Kumar Mall who is commissioner, KVS has also tweeted his congratulations to all the hired candidates.

Read More