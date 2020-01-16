UKPSC Answer Key 2020 for ARO and Translator Posts Released on ukpsc.gov.in; Raise Objection before 24th Jan

UKPSC Answer Key 2020

The UKPSC 2020 answer key has been released for the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) 2020 examination for the ARO, Translator and Other Posts. Candidates can download the UKPSC 2020 answer key from the official website of UKPSC.

The answer key has been released subject wise. Candidates appeared in the UKPSC ARO/Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Exam can check subject wise UKPSC answer key 2020. The commission has uploaded UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Answer Key in the PDF format.

The answer key series wise (A, B, C & D) can be downloaded by visiting the official website.

The online site to get more details on the examination and to download the UKPSC answer key 2020 is www.ukpsc.gov.in . Candidates must go through the below instructions in order to download the answer key.

Steps to download UKPSC Answer Key 2020:

Visit the official website of UKPSC.

Click on the “UKPSC Answer Key 2020” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials required to download the answer key.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key for future reference.

Candidates can raise objections against the UKPSC ARO, Translator and Assistant Librarian 2018 Answer Key through the official website in the specific format. The answer key link will stay activated till 24 January 2020 and candidates will be able to raise their objections.

The objection can be raised through the email ID, ukpscanskey@gmail.com only along with proofs. No objections will be considered without proof.

