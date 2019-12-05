HomeJobs & Careers Articles
  • Articles

    • UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Apply for 62 Assistant Engineer and Other Posts on upscidc.org

    Posted on by Nita Samantaray

    UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Candidates can apply for 62 Assistant Engineer and Other Posts on upscidc.org.

    UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019
    UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019

    The Uttar Pradesh State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Lucknow has released an official notification that the recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Architect, Company Secretary, Accounts Officer and law officer is about to begin.

    Important Dates:

    The important dates which the candidates should follow are as follows:

    Events Dates
    Starting date to submit online application December 5, 2019.
    Last date to submit online application January 1, 2019.

    Eligibility Criteria:

    The candidates have to fulfill certain criteria in order to be considered eligible for any of the post for which recruitments are to take place.

    The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://upscidc.org/home.asp .

    The eligibility criteria are as follows:

    • The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer should have an under graduate or a post graduate degree in civil engineering. The candidate should also have minimum 2 years’ experience of working as a civil Engineering in any recognized organization.
    • To be eligible for the post of Assistant Architect the candidate should be a under graduate degree holder in Architecture. Along with that the candidates should also have minimum 2 years of working experience in any Government or Private organization.
    • To work as a company secretary in UPSCIDCL the candidate should have post graduate degree in Commerce or economics. The candidate should have minimum 1 year of working experience in any reputed firm.
    • The candidates who have a master’s degree in Commerce and is qualified as a chartered accountant can apply for the post of Accountant.

    The candidates who wants to apply for any of the above-mentioned post can apply online from the official website of the UPSCIDCL from December 5, 2019 onwards. The candidates should finish the online application process before the last date to submit online application on January 1, 2019.

    Read Next

    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Admission Session Begin from 1st January 2020, Check here for Selection Process
    IISc Bangalore Mid-Year 2019 Indian Institute of Science Bangalore Admission Session begin from 1st January 2020, Candidates can apply from official website iisc.ac.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in an hour
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: Apply for 75 Various Posts at wbhealth.gov.in , Get Details about Eligibility Criteria and Vacancy
    DHFWS Hooghly Recruitment 2019: District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, Hooghly invite Application for 75 Staff Nurse, Sahayika, Yoga Instructor & Others at wbhealth.gov.in.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) Recruitment 2019: Apply for Group General Manager Post at tcil-india.com, Steps How to Apply
    TCIL Recruitment 2019: Telecommunications Consultants India Limited Invite Application for Group General Manager Post. Candidates can apply from official website tcil-india.com
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    CBSE Class 10th and 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2019-20 Released, Check here for more details
    CBSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet Board Exam 2019-20, Central Board of Secondary Education announced, Candidates can check official website cbse.nic.in
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 2 hours
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Declared at biharboard.online, Get Direct Link to Download
    Bihar DElEd 1st Year Result 2019 Bihar school examination board Declared at official website biharboard.online. Candidates can download from their result.
    In Jobs & Careers  ·  in 5 hours