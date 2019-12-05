UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019: Apply for 62 Assistant Engineer and Other Posts on upscidc.org

UPSCIDCL Lucknow Recruitment 2019

The Uttar Pradesh State Construction and Infrastructure Development Corporation in Lucknow has released an official notification that the recruitment for the post of Assistant Engineer, Assistant Architect, Company Secretary, Accounts Officer and law officer is about to begin.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should follow are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date to submit online application December 5, 2019. Last date to submit online application January 1, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates have to fulfill certain criteria in order to be considered eligible for any of the post for which recruitments are to take place.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is http://upscidc.org/home.asp .

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

The candidates who wants to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer should have an under graduate or a post graduate degree in civil engineering. The candidate should also have minimum 2 years’ experience of working as a civil Engineering in any recognized organization.

To be eligible for the post of Assistant Architect the candidate should be a under graduate degree holder in Architecture. Along with that the candidates should also have minimum 2 years of working experience in any Government or Private organization.

To work as a company secretary in UPSCIDCL the candidate should have post graduate degree in Commerce or economics. The candidate should have minimum 1 year of working experience in any reputed firm.

The candidates who have a master’s degree in Commerce and is qualified as a chartered accountant can apply for the post of Accountant.

The candidates who wants to apply for any of the above-mentioned post can apply online from the official website of the UPSCIDCL from December 5, 2019 onwards. The candidates should finish the online application process before the last date to submit online application on January 1, 2019.

