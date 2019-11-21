Lucknow Metro Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 183 Assistant manager Posts, Steps How to Apply and Check here for Eligibility and Exam Pattern

LMRC (Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation Limited) or UPMRC (Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has invited applications for the recruitment of Executive and Non-Executive posts. A total of 186 vacancies are notified under UP metro recruitment 2019 for Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, and Public Relations Assistant posts.

Applications are invited from Indian nationality for direct recruitment through online registration. LMRC online application will start from 22nd November 2019 and the last date for UPMRC registration is 23rd December 2019.

Before applying for LMRC recruitment 2019, candidates should fulfil the required eligibility criteria.

Important dates:

Events Important dates Start date of application 22nd November 2019 Last date to submit the application 23rd December 2019 Admit card download date 3rd January 2020 Exam date 13th January 2020

Vacancy details:

Total posts – 183.

Assistant manager civil – 28.

Assistant manager electrical – 18.

Assistant manager S&T – 8.

Assistant manager accounts – 6.

Assistant manager HR – 2.

Assistant manager public relations – 2.

Junior engineer civil – 58.

Junior engineer electrical – 40.

Junior engineer S&T – 17.

Junior engineer Assistant – 4.

Educational qualification:

Assistant manager civil – the candidate should have passed BE/ B. Tech in civil engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60% minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Assistant manger electrical – the candidate should have passed BE/ B. Tech in electrical and electronics engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60% minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Assistant manager S&T – the candidate should have passed BE/ B. Tech in electrical and electronics and communication or recognized university with 60% minimum marks for EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Assistant manager accounts – the candidates should have passed CA or ICWA from a government recognized institute. No minimum percentage of marks is needed.

Assistant manager HR – the candidate should have passed MBA HR and PGDM HR or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60% minimum marks for unreserved vacancies.

Assistant manager public relations – the candidate must be a Master of Mass Communication and Journalism or masters in journalism or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60% minimum marks for unreserved vacancies.

Junior engineer civil – the candidate must have 3 years diploma in civil engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60 % minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Junior engineer electrical – the candidate must have 3 years diploma in electrical and electronic engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60 % minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Junior engineer S&T – the candidate must have 3 years diploma in electrical and electronics engineering or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60% minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates, and 50% minimum marks for the reserved vacancy of SC only.

Junior engineer Assistant – the candidate should have a bachelor degree in mass communication and journalism or equivalent from a government recognized university with 60 % minimum marks for unreserved, EWS, and OBC candidates.

Age limit:

The candidate must be at the age of 21 to 28 years of age.

Selection:

The candidates will be selected based on the computer-based test.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply to the post through the official website www.imrcl.com from 22nd November 2019 to 23rd December 2019.

Lucknow Metro Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 183 Assistant manager Posts

