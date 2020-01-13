DSCI Recruitment 2020: Apply for 4 Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant at dsci.nic.in

According to the Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), it has started the recruitment process for the post of Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant. Therefore, the interested candidates can visit official website and check the necessary details and criteria in order to apply for the posts.

The candidates should make sure that they fill up the application form through a prescribed format before 10th February 2020.

VACANCY DETAILS

For the post of Executive Engineer Electrical, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Assistant Engineer Electrical, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Assistant Engineer AC, there is 1 vacancy

For the post of Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant, there is 1 vacancy

PAY SCALE

Engineer (E) – Rs. 67,700/- + Allowances

Assistant Engineer (E) – Rs. 44,900/- + Allowances

Assistant Engineer (AC) – Rs. 44,900/- + Allowances

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant – Rs. 35,400/- + Allowances

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Engineer AC – candidates should have 7 years of work experience or should at least hold a Diploma and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital.

Engineer Electrical – candidates should possess a Degree /Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized university /institution. They are also expected to have a working experience of 7 years for diploma holder and 5 years for degree holder after essential qualification as Jr. Engineer OR equivalent, preferably of working in the respective division in a hospital.

Law Executive/Legal Assistant – candidates should hold a Degree in Law from a recognized University. Also, they are expected to have three years of working experience as a Legal Practitioner or one year of experience in Legal Work in a Government Department.

Engineer Electrical – candidates should have a valid degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognised university /institution. They should also have a working experience of minimum 5 years after Degree OR 07 years after Diploma. However, those candidates with a qualification of Assistant Engineer (Electrical), with experience of working in a hospital will be given more preference.

AGE LIMIT

The age limit for the post of

Executive Engineer (E) – 50 years

Assistant Engineer (E) – 45 years

Assistant Engineer (AC) – 45 years

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant- 30 Years

FAQs: –

Question: When is the last date to submit the application form for DSCI recruitment?

Answer: Applications must be completed latest by 10th February 2020

Question: How many vacancies are there in DSCI recruitment?

Answer: 4 vacancies are available under the ongoing recruitment drive

Question: What is the official website of DSCI?

Answer: The official website for DSCI recruitment is www.dsci.nic.in

Question: What is the age limit applicable for DSCI recruitment?

Answer: Executive Engineer- 50 years

Assistant Engineer (E)- 45 years

Assistant Engineer (AC)- 45 years

Junior Law Executive/Legal Assistant- 30 Years

