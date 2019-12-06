UPSCIDC Various Post Recruitment 2019: Apply on or before 1st January on upscidc.org

UPSCIDC Various Post Recruitment 2019

The UP-Construction Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has invited application for the recruitment for the post of Assistant engineer, Assistant Architect, Company Secretary and Accounts Officer. The candidates, those who are willing and eligible to apply for the post can do so from the 3rd of December 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which should be made note of by the candidates are as follows

Events Dates Starting date to apply for the post December 3, 2019. Last date for the submission of the application form January 1, 2020 Date of the examination February, 2020.

The official web page to get more details on the recruitment is http://upscidc.org/home.asp .

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates must have to fulfil certain criteria in order to be considered eligible for any of the post for which recruitments are to take place. The eligibility criteria are as follows

The candidates, wants to apply for the post of Assistant Engineer should have an under graduate or a post graduate degree in civil engineering. The candidate should also have minimum 2 years’ experience of working as a civil Engineering.

To be eligible for the post of Assistant Architect the candidate should be a under graduate degree holder in Architecture. Along with that the candidates should also have minimum 2 years of working experience.

To work as a company secretary in UPSCIDCL the candidate should have post graduate degree in Commerce or economics. The candidate should have minimum 1 year of working experience.

The candidates should finish the application process before the last date of the application process on 1st January 2020. The candidates have to pay a fee of 1000 as an examination fee along with the application form. The fee is revised for the candidates who belong to SC, ST and other back ward classes. Those candidates have to pay a fee of Rs.500.

