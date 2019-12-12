PSTCL Recruitment 2019: Registration Started for 20 Assistant Engineer (through GATE 2019) Posts on pstcl.org

PSTCL Recruitment 2019

The notification has been passed by Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has inviting applications for the Assistant Engineer (through GATE 2019) posts. Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 24 December 2019.

Important Dates:

Particulars Dates · Opening date for accepting applications: · 09 December 2019 · Closing date for accepting applications: · 24 December 2019 · Closing date for depositing fee: · 27 December 2019

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (through GATE 2019): 20 Posts

Age Limit:

The candidate should fall under the age group between 20 years to 37 years as on 01 January 2019. For details regarding the age, relaxation candidates shall check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate should hold a GATE (EE) 2019 And Full-time regular B.E/B. Tech/B.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering or Electrical &. Electronics Engineering with a min. of 60% marks or equal degree acknowledged by AICTE or AMIE with 60% marks from Institution of Engineers (India) Kolkata.

Application Fees-

The candidates of all categories except SC and Person with Disability have to pay Rs 1200 + Bank Charger, for SC Category it shall be Rs 480 + Bank Charges, followed by the person with Disability shall pay Rs 600 + Bank Charges and EWS – Rs 480 + Bank Charges respectively.

Salary:

The selected candidate shall be paid Rs. 16,650 – 39,100 + Rs. 5800 Incentives Grade Pay respectively.

How to Apply?

Enthusiastic candidates can apply for Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) Recruitment 2019 through the designated format on or before 24 December 2019. The Candidates are expected to apply online through the PSTCL website: www.pstcl.org or http://recruitment.pstcl.org.Thoroughly read the advertisement and the guidelines concerning online filling up of application form.

For details, candidates shall check the official website and keep themselves updated through the page.

