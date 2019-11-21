Lucknow University Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for Research Assistant, Research Associate Lab Bearer Posts at lkouniv.ac.in, Steps How to Apply Check here

There is an important update for the candidates interested in working with the Lucknow University. As per the latest notification released by the Lucknow University, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 4 vacancies available for the positions of Research Assistant, Research Associate, and Lab Bearer. Interested candidates must submit their completed applications in the prescribed format on or before 10th December 2019.

No applications will be accepted after the cut-off date under any circumstances. Therefore, the interested candidates must not delay their applications and should complete it as soon as possible. As the applications are to be sent by speed post, candidates must account for any possible delays and should, therefore, send their applications immediately.

Lucknow University Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Candidates interested in participating in the Lucknow University Recruitment 2019 must note the below mentioned important dates to avoid any errors: –

Publication of the recruitment notice : 20 th November 2019

: 20 November 2019 Commencement of the application process : 20 th November 2019

20 November 2019 Last date for receipt of the applications : 10 th December 2019

10 December 2019 Interview : To be announced

Candidates must send their CV along with their photograph, work experience details, and contact details along with self-attested copies of their important documents. All these documents must be placed in a sealed envelope and should be sent via speed post.

The envelope should be addressed to Prof. U.N. Dwivedi, Principal Investigator, Centre of Excellence in Computation Biology, Institute for Development of Advance Computing, ONGC Centre of Advanced Studies, Lucknow University, Lucknow – 226007. After the cut-off date, all applications will be checked, and selected candidates will be called for an interview at the above-mentioned address.

Final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the interview. Candidates must make their own arrangements for the interview, and no TA/DA will be available.

Lucknow University Recruitment 2019: Important Information

Candidates must note the below mentioned important information related to the Lucknow University Recruitment 2019: –

Out of the advertised 4 vacancies, 1 vacancy pertains to the post of research associate, 2 vacancies pertain to the post of research assistant, and 1 vacancy pertains to the post of lab bearer.

For the post of research associate, the candidate must have completed an M.Sc. Degree in Biotechnology, Biochemistry or Bioinformatics and should have research experience of 2 years in biological data’s computational analysis.

For the post of research assistant, the candidate must have completed an M.Sc. Degree in Biotechnology, Biochemistry or Bioinformatics with minimum 60% marks and should have research experience of 1 year in biological data’s computational analysis.

For the post of Lab bearer, the candidate must have passed class 8th examinations from a recognised board. Prior work experience of working in a bioscience laboratory is desirable.

