NIOS Result October 2019 to be Declared Soon on nios.ac.in, Check for More Details here

NIOS Result October 2019

The results of October 2019 examinations to be declared soon by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Candidates appeared in this NIOS 2019 exam can download their results once released on the official website of NIOS.

Total number of students appeared in this year NIOS exam are nearly 3 lakhs. Candidates have been waiting for the results to be released for so long. As per the past trends, the result of the exam gets released after 40 to 50 days of the examination.

The exam for NIOS class 10th and 12th was held last year on 8th October and 5th November and the result for the same got released on 16th December 2018. So, it is expected that this year the result might get released by the third week of December.

The official website to get more details on the exam and download the NIOS October 2019 result is https://www.nios.ac.in/ . Candidates can download the result once released by following the below mentioned instructions.

Steps to download the NIOS Result October 2019:

Visit the official website of NIOS as mentioned above.

Click on the “NIOS Result October 2019” link on the home page.

Enter the credentials details required to login into the account.

Check and download the NIOS 2019 result.

Take a print of the NIOS October 2019 result for future use.

The last exam was being held on 1st November 2019 so, the result is supposed to get released between 5th to 13th December 2019.

The pass percentage of the exam ranges from 30 to 40% per year.

As soon as the result gets released, we will be sharing the direct link to download here. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for more updates and timely information.

