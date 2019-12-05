HAL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Trade Apprentice Posts on hal-india.co.in

HAL Recruitment 2019

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has released an official notification stating that they are recruiting candidates for the post of Trade Apprentice. The candidates who are willing and eligible to apply for the post can do so from the official website of the Hindustan Aeronautical Limited.

The starting date to apply for the post of Trade Apprentice is from December 7, 2019 and the last date to apply is on December 19, 2019.

Important Dates:

The important dates which the candidates should make note of are as follows:

Events Dates Starting date for submitting online application December 7, 2019. Last date for submitting online application December 19, 2019.

Eligibility Criteria:

The candidates have to fulfill certain criteria in order to be considered eligible for the post of trade apprentice:

The candidates should have completed standard 10 th and standard 12 th with a minimum of 60 % marks from any board which is recognized in order to be considered eligible

and standard 12 with a minimum of 60 % marks from any board which is recognized in order to be considered eligible The candidate should be a holder of the National Trade Certificate which is issued by the National Council of Vocational training. Only the candidates with two eligibility can apply for the post of vocational training.

The candidates who want to apply for the post of trade apprentice must not be above the age of 27. The age relaxation will be given up to 5 years for the candidates who belong to SC and ST according to government norms.

Steps to Follow to Apply:

The candidates must visit the website, https://hal-india.co.in/ . The candidates have to register themselves in the website. After the registration process the candidates will be given a 10-digit registration number which can be used for login purposes. Only the candidates who have registered in the website will be considered qualified to write the written examination.

Also read, HAL Recruitment 2019.

<noscript><iframe width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hwaxhmVdb7s?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

HAL Recruitment 2019: Apply for Trade Apprentice Posts on hal-india.co.in was last modified:

Read More