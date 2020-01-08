UPSC NDA and NA 2020 Registration Starts at upsc.gov.in, Check here for Important Dates

UPSC has released the application form for NDA 2020 from 08th January 2020. This examination is for those who are seeking for admission in National Defence Academy to make careers in Indian Army, Navy and Air force. UPSC conducts the exam for National Defence Academy every year in April and November.

Important Dates

Candidates who are interested in National Defence Academy can check below the important dates released by UPSC:

Event Important Date Beginning of Application process 08th January 2020 Last Date to submit the application 28th January 2020 Exam date for NDA 1 19th April 2020 Exam Date for NDA 2 6th September 2020

Interested candidates who are eligible are requested to visit the official website for details and filling the application form. The official website is www.upsc.gov.in .

Eligibility Criteria

It is compulsory for the individuals to meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by UPSC and they are as follows:

It is mandatory that all the applicants should have cleared 10+2 or must have appeared in the final exam of 10+2 from any recognized university.

Candidates should not be born earlier than 02nd July 2001 and should not be later than 01st July 2004.

Application Procedure

Candidates who want to fill the application form for UPSC NDA examination 2020 can follow the below mentioned steps:

Candidates will be needed to visit the official website

They would then need to click on the link that states NDA Application form.

There are two parts of the application form part 1 and part 2.

Candidates should fill the application form accurately as there would be document verification round too for the final selection.

Part 1 needs to be filled basic details and save the registration number

Part 2 needs to be filled with educational details and upload the photograph and signature with accuracy.

Application form will only be accepted through the application fees to paid through any of the online mode.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC NDA 1 2020 Exams. UPSC NDA 1 2020" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/CnZw6Gne7ew?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

