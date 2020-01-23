UPSC NDA 2020 Online Registration ends on 28th January at upsconline.nic.in, Check Important Dates

The online registration of the UPSC is going to close on 28th January 2020 by 6:00 PM. Therefore, the candidates who have not yet registered themselves can visit the official website i.e. www.upsconline.nic.in and complete the online registration process before the last date.

The male candidates who are eligible can apply on or before 28th January 2020. This recruitment process is conducted for the recruitment of 418 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force.

IMPORTANT DATES

The starting date for filling up the application form had started from 8th January 2020

The last date for submitting the online application form is 28th January 2020

The last date for Online Payment of the application fee is 28th January 2020

The last date for the offline payment (by cash) of the application fee is 27th January 2020

The date for the facility to withdraw application form is from 4th February to 11th February 2020

The written examination of UPSC NDA & NA (1) is scheduled on 19th Apr 2020

The 145th Course for the NDA and 107th Course for the Naval Academy will start from 2nd January 2021

The Online Application Process of the UPSC will consist of two parts, i.e. Part-I and Part-II Registration:

In Part I of the registration, the candidates are required to fill up the basic information. While submitting the details, the candidates will have to check the details properly and in case of any errors they have to make the correction immediately

In Part-II the candidates, except for those candidates who are exempted from making the fee payment will have to pay the application fee. All the candidates will also have to upload the Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document and Declaration.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Given below is the educational qualification along with the qualification code.

CODE 1: The candidates should be 12th passed or an equivalent examination, and their subject combination should not include Physics and Mathematics together as the subjects in Class 12.

CODE 2: The candidates should be 12th passed or an equivalent examination with both Physics and Maths among the subjects

CODE 3: The candidates should have appeared/ appearing for the Class 12th examination and should not include Physics and Mathematics together as the subjects in Class 12

CODE 4: The candidates should have appeared/ appearing for the Class 12th examination with both Physics and Maths among the subjects

SELECTION PROCESS

The UPSC NDA (1) 2020 examination will include:

Written examination

SSB Interview

The candidates should note that withdrawal of applications can be made from 4th February 2020 to 11th February 2020. And the request for generating OTP for withdrawing the application will only be accepted till 5:30 PM

