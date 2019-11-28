UPSC NDA 1 2020 Notification: Registration Start soon on upsc.gov.in, Check here for Eligibility and Selction Process

Candidates who wish to start their career with the Indian Army need to note this latest information. As per the official notification published on the Union Public Service Commission website, the registrations for NDA 2020 Exams have now started. Every year, UPSC conducts the recruitment drive for selection of suitable candidates for the National Defence Academy.

Candidates who are selected for the NDA are commissioned with the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy after their graduation. UPSC conducts the entrance exam for NDA twice a year, in the months of April and November 2020. In order to get admission into the NDA, the candidates are required to score the qualifying marks in the written examination and then need to clear the interview round with SSB. Thereafter, final stages of selection include document verification and medical examination.

NDA Exam 2020: Important Dates

Candidates must note the below mentioned important dates pertaining to the NDA Exam 2020 to avoid any confusions: –

S. No. Event Date 1 The official notification for NDA 2020 exam released 8th January 2020 2 Commencement of the application process 8th January 2020 3 Completion of the application process 28th January 2020 4 Admit card for NDA Exam 2020 released In the month of April 2020 5 NDA Exam 2020 19th April 2020 6 Announcement of final results for NDA Written Exam In the month of May 2020 7 Schedule for SSC interview round TO be announced

As per the latest notification published on the official website of UPSC, i.e. www.upsc.gov.in, the official notification for the NDA 2020 (I) will be released on 8th January 2020. As soon as the notification is published, the application forms for NDA Exam 2020 will be released by UPSC.

Candidates who are interested in applying for the NDA Exam 2020, must submit their completed application forms by 28th January 2020. No application forms received after 28th January 2020 will be considered for the NDA Exam 2020 under any circumstances.

The date for the NDA Exam 2020 has been announced as well. The written exam will be conducted on 19th April 2020 across multiple venues in the country. The admit cards for the NDA Exam 2020 will be released a few days before the scheduled examination. Candidates should carry their admit cards along on the day of the written exam; otherwise, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The result for the written exam is expected to be announced in the month of May 2020. The result will be published on the official website of UPSC. Once the result for the written examination is declared, the dates for the SSB interview round will also be announced. Candidates should, therefore, regularly check the UPSC website regarding latest information and updates related to NDA Exam 2020.

