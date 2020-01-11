UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020: Apply for 418 Various Posts at upsc.gov.in, Check for more Details

The Union Public Service Commission is a statutory body operating under the aegis of the union government of India. Popularly known as UPSC, Union Public Service Commission is responsible for conducting various recruitment drives periodically for selection of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different ministries, departments, and organisations of the central government.

Hundreds of thousands of candidates wait eagerly for any new recruitment drive from UPSC. Now there is an extremely crucial update for all the candidates who wish to participate in a new recruitment drive from UPSC.

As per the latest notification shared on the official website of UPSC on 6th January 2020, applications are being invited from interested candidates for 418 vacancies available under UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020.

Out of the 418 advertised vacancies under UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020, 370 vacancies are for the National Defence Academy, and 48 vacancies are for the Naval Academy, under 10+2 cadet entry scheme.

Candidates who are interested in the ongoing recruitment drive should complete their applications on the official website of UPSC @ www.upsc.gov.in. The last date for completion of online applications is 28th January 2020, beyond which no new applications will be accepted.

So, the candidates should try and complete their online applications as soon as possible, without waiting for the last day. Only those candidates who complete their online registrations for UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020, will be allowed to sit for the UPSC NDA NA Exam 2020.

This year, the UPSC NDA NA Exam 2020, will be conducted on 19th April 2020. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the UPSC NDA NA Exam 2020 and the subsequent interview round.

Educational Qualifications for UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020

For NDA – The candidates should have completed their class 12 th examination from a recognized education board of India or should have any other equivalent qualification.

– The candidates should have completed their class 12 examination from a recognized education board of India or should have any other equivalent qualification. For Naval Academy: – The candidates should have completed their class 12th examination from a recognized education board of India or should have any other equivalent qualification. Must have studied mathematics and physics during their class 12th or equivalent qualification.

FAQs:-

Question: How many vacancies are available under UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The total number of available vacancies is 418.

Question: Which is the official website to register for UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website for online registrations is www.upsc.gov.in.

Question: When is the last date to apply for UPSC NDA NA Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The last date for completion of online applications is 28th January 2020.

Question: When will be the UPSC NDA NA Exam 2020 conducted?

Answer: This year, the UPSC NDA NA Exam 2020, will be conducted on 19th April 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="UPSC NDA NA 1 2020 Notification Out || 418 Vacancy, Eligibility & Apply Online" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/huf7ErEimZM?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More