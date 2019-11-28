DMRC Recruitment 2019: Walk-in-Interview for Project Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Scientist Posts on 1st December, Check here for Eligibility Criteria

A significant arm of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Desert Medicine Research Centre (DMRC) was set up with the idea of promoting health consciousness and also carry out research on the desert-based health issues in Rajasthan.

DMRC is now recruiting Project Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Scientist through a walk-in-interview. A candidate who is willing to get associated with the institute and the Jodhpur province, possess an equal set of educational qualification may choose to walk in for the interview.

This filled up form has to be carried to the walk-in, along with photocopies of all the mandatory education documents, as proof of qualification. Students are requested to appear for the drive on 1st December 2019, at DMRC, New Pali Road, Jodhpur – 342005, Rajasthan.

Interested candidates are directed to download the form from their official website http://dmrcjodhpur.nic.in/ and fill it up accordingly.

Project Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician and Scientist, all have a common 1 post vacancy each, and their functional area will revolve mostly around Medical and others.

Important Information: DMRC walk-in 2019

Candidates who are interested in the post, and wish to apply need to note down the below-mentioned details with keep interest.

Age limit

Candidates are to be within the age limit of 30 for the post of Project Technical Officer, Laboratory Technician-III, whereas 35 for the post of Scientist B. (Age relaxation to be provided as per guidelines issued by ICMR)

Qualification requirement

Please note the educational requirement and the experienced demanded from the candidates to be eligible for the post.

For the post of Project Technical officer

Candidate must have a Graduation degree in Life Science, alongside experience of 5 years of experience with a reputed establishment. On the contrary, candidate must be a Post Graduate in the field of Life Science.

For the post of Laboratory Technician III

Candidates must hold a qualification of +2 from science stream, alongside a Diploma degree of 2 years in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT). On the contrary, +2 from science stream with a year of Diploma and a year of experience working in lab. On the contrary, +2 from science stream alongside experience in lab for 2 years, earned from government establishment.

For the post of Scientist B

Candidate must possess a degree of MBBS alongside research and training undertaken for 2 years. On the contrary, an MD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM, from a well-signified institution.

Payment norms

The salary stated in on per month basis, and the project Technical officer will be entitled to a salary of Rs. 32,000/-, Laboratory technician III will be entitled to a salary of Rs. 18,000/-, whereas Scientist B, will be entitled to a salary of Rs. 61,000/-, if selected.

