Karnataka Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2019 Released on ksp.gov.in, Get Direct Link to download here

Karnataka Police Constable Provisional Answer Key 2019

The provisional answer keys for the written examination 2019 has been released by the Karnataka State Police (KSP) recruitment board. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website of KSP.

The written examination was held for the recruitment of Civil Police Constable. The recruitment examination for the KSP civil police was held on 17th November 2019.

Candidates can download the answer key by visiting the official website or from the direct link mentioned below. The objection on the answer key can be raised if any till 4th December 2019.

The official website to download the answer key and get more details on the KSP Civil Police 2019 exam is https://www.ksp.gov.in/ . For downloading the answer key, candidates must follow the below mentioned instructions.

Steps to download Karnataka Police Constable provisional answer key 2019:

Visit the official website as mentioned above.

Click on the “Karnataka Police Constable provisional answer key 2019” link on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new PDF page.

Check and download the answer key.

Take a print of the answer key if you want to check it at the later stage.

Candidates can also download the answer key through the direct link here, Karnataka Police Constable provisional answer key 2019 – Direct Link.

The objection raised must be sent in specific format to the Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment, Carlton House, Palace Road, Bengaluru – 560001.

The application process for Karnataka Police Constable 2019 recruitment exam was started on 23rd September 2019 and ended on 17th October 2019. Candidates were allowed to pay the application fee till 19th October 2019.

For further process to be done, candidates must keep visiting the official website of Karnataka State Police (KSP) or stay tuned to our page.

