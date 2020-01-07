UPSC CMS Marks Released at upsconline.nic.in, Steps to Check the List

Union Public Service Commission is India’s largest recruiting agency and is responsible for conducting various kinds of examinations all across the country. It is currently headed by Arvind Saxena, it has been responsible for recruiting eligible people for various posts in the country administration via means of written tests, oral interviews, physical tests etc. the recruitment procedure may vary depending upon the job it has been conducted for.

The UPSC headquarters is in Dholpur House, New Delhi and has been the control house of all examination matters as well.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the list of marks for recommended candidates for the Combined Medical Service Examination held for the session of 2019-2020. Interested and eligible candidates can refer to the official website of UPSC regarding the same.

A combined list of candidates has been prepared and has been uploaded on the website. The list contains marks obtained by the selected or recommended candidates in the following

Written test examination

Personality Test

Overall total marks secured by the candidate

UPSC CMS examination was conducted on 21 July 2019 and the personality test was conducted later from October to November. The results for the examination were declared on 27 December 2019. A list of a total of 798 has been generated on the website that are considered as ‘recommend candidates.’

The selected or recommended candidates are advised to see the list of marks from the official website of UPSC to get an idea of their ranks and standings in the examination and personality tests.

The list has been generated considering marks obtained by the candidates not only in the individual written test and personality examination, but the total of marks obtained in both exams has been considered as well.

The list has been generated only for the recommended or selected 798 candidates.

Steps to check the list

Visit the official UPSC website @ upsconline.nic.in Look for the recommended marks list for UPSC CMS 2019 link on the home page. Click on the link Download the PDF available there Look for your applicant number Check the marks obtained and rank secured by you.

UPSC CMS Examination was conducted on July 21, 2019, to fill various vacancies for the following posts

Assistant Division Medical officer in the Railways

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance with factories Health Service

Junior scale posts in Central Health Service

General Duty Medical officer in New Delhi Medical Council

General Duty Medical officer in East Delhi, North Delhi and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The examination was held in two phases the first phase was written examination and the second phase was a personality test. Selection of candidates was done on based on these.

FAQs-

Question: How many candidates have been selected?

Answer: There were 798 candidates that are selected for the examination.

Question: When was the written exam held?

Answer: The written exam was held on 21st July 2019.

Question: How is the list prepared?

Answer: The list is prepared based on the marks obtained in written test, personality examination and a total of the two.

Question: Which is the official website for checking the result?

Answer: The official website is www.upsconline.nic.in.

