ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20 Announced on esic.nic.in, Steps to Download here

ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20

The ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019 has been declared by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Candidates appeared in this ESIC UDC exam can download their result from the official website of ESIC.

The result released is for the phase whereas the final result will be declared by the concerned Appointing Authority i.e. by the Regional Director of the concerned Region/Office. The recruitment notification for UDC posts has been released by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for fulfilling the vacant posts of UDC in various regions.

The Phase 3 Computer skill test for the post of UDC was held on 20th October 2019. The result has been declared by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for the Computer Skill Test for the post of UDC in all the 18 Regions including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi- DMD, Delhi-HQ, Delhi-RO, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, J&K, Orissa, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, North East Region, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan & Uttarakhand.

The official web page to get more details on the ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20 is www.esic.nic.in .

Steps to download ESIC UDC Phase 3 Result 2019-20:

Visit the official website of ESIC as mentioned above.

Click on the “Result of Phase III and Combined Merit List of Phase II Main Exam for the post of UDC in 18 Regions” link on the Home Page.

You will get a new window and a PDF file.

Check and download the result file.

Take a print of the ESIC UDC 2020 result for future reference.

For latest updates and information, candidates are advised to check the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

