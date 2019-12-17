UPSC Recruitment 2019: Apply Online for 30 vacancies at upsconline.nic.in, Steps How to Apply

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is a statutory organisation operating under the aegis of the Union Government of India. UPSC is responsible for the selection of suitable candidates for various vacancies available with different ministries, departments, organisations, and public sector undertakings.

Candidates who are interested in pursuing a career with the central government eagerly wait for recruitment drives organised by UPSC. Now, there is an important update for candidates waiting for a new recruitment campaign from UPSC.

As per the latest advertisement published on the official website of UPSC recruitment @ www.upsconline.nic.in, 30 vacancies have been advertised under the UPSC Recruitment 2020. The advertised vacancies pertain to the profile of Assistant Director as well as various other posts.

Candidates who are interested in the advertised vacancies should log-on to the official website of UPSC immediately because the online registration process has started for UPSC Recruitment 2020 on 16th December 2019.

The last date for completion of the online application process for UPSC Recruitment 2020 is 2nd January 2020. As just a few days are remaining in the closing of the application window, candidates are advised that they must complete their online applications as soon as possible to avoid any possible glitches during the last few days.

Under no circumstances will the application window be extended, so the candidates should not wait for the last day to submit their applications.

Available vacancies

Posts Vacancy Assistant Director 1 vacancy Extension Officer 1 vacancy Assistant Engineer Civil 3 vacancies Anthropologist 2 vacancies Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist 1 vacancy Assistant keeper 2 vacancies Senior Lecturer (Physiology) 1 vacancy Senior Scientific Officer 4 vacancies Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics) 1 vacancy Assistant Director 1 vacancy Senior Lecturer (General Surgery) 1 vacancy Principal 1 vacancy Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine) 1 vacancy Assistant Professor (Cardiology) 2 vacancies Professor Hospital Admin cum Medical Superintendent 1 vacancy Assistant Professor (Urology) 1 vacancy

Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) –

Question: How many vacancies are available under UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: A total of 30 vacancies have been advertised under UPSC Recruitment 2020.

Question: When is the last date for completing online registrations for UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: Candidates must complete their online applications latest by 2nd January 2020 as otherwise their applications will not be accepted.

Question: Which is the official website of UPSC Recruitment 2020?

Answer: The official website of UPSC recruitment is www.upsconline.nic.in, alternatively, candidates can also check www.upsc.gov.in for more information.

Question: Can I apply for the vacancies through the post?

Answer: No, only online applications are being accepted for these vacancies. So, the candidates must complete their online applications latest by 2nd January 2020.

