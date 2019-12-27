UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2019 Released on upsconline.nic.in; Direct Link to Download here

UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2019

The admit card for Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2020 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates appearing for the UPSC Geo Scientist 2019 exam can download their admit card from the official website.

Candidates can download the UPSC Geo admit card of UPSC Geo-Scientist by visiting the official website or through the direct link mentioned below. The prelims admit card is downloadable by providing Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card must be downloadable through online only and No paper Admit Card will be issued for UPSC Geo Scientist Exam. Candidates must print ‘IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE’ before downloading the UPSC Geo Scientist e-Admit Card and bring the same along with the e-Admit Card to the exam hall.

The official website to download the UPSC Geo admit card and get more details on the UPSC Geo Scientist 2019 exam is www.upsconline.nic.in .

Steps to download UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2019:

Visit the official website of UPSC Online.

Click on the “UPSC Geo Scientist Admit Card 2019” on home page.

Enter all the credentials required to login into the account.

Check and download the admit card.

Take a print of the admit card for future use.

The direct link to download the UPSC Geo admit card for UPSC Geo Scientist 2019 exam is here, UPSC Geologist Admit Card Download

UPSC Geo Scientist Exam is scheduled to be held on 19th January 2020 (Sunday) in two shifts i.e. Paper 1 from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 A.M. am and Paper 2 from 2 pm to 4 pm. UPSC Geo Scientist Paper 1 will have questions on General Studies and Paper 2 will have stream specific questions on Geologist and Hydrogeologist, Geophysicist and Chemistry.

Candidates must bring the UPSC Geo admit card along with any of their photo ID proof for the verification purpose.

