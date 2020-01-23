UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule Out on upsc.gov.in; Direct Link to Download here

UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule

The UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates qualified for the interview round can check the schedule released on the official website of UPSC.

Candidates qualifying in the main exam would be able to appear for the interview round. The interview schedule got released on 22nd January 2020. The personality test or the interview round is scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 3, 2020. UPSC Civil Services Mains result 2019 was out on January 15, 2020.

The UPSC interview will be held in two shifts, the first shift will be held from 9 am and the second shift will be held from 1 pm. Candidates must check the steps to follow to download the interview dates from the below mentioned paragraph.

The official website to get more details on the exam and to download the UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview schedule is www.upsc.gov.in .

Steps to download UPSC Civil Services 2019 Interview Schedule:

Visit the official online site of UPSC as mentioned above in this article.

Click on the “UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview schedule” link present on the home page.

You will get redirected to a new PDF file containing the interview schedule.

Enter the credentials required to open that PDF file.

Check and download the UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview schedule.

Take a print out of the UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview schedule for future reference.

The direct link to download the interview schedule is UPSC Civil Services 2019 interview schedule link .

The Personality Test carries 275 marks in the whole examination. The total marks of the Written Test and the Personality test will get added to bring out the final results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Candidates will be receiving the e-Summon letters on January 27, 2020.

