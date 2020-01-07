Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019 Announced on opsc.gov.in; Check Direct Link here

Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019

The Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC. The result was announced on 6th January 2020. Candidates appeared in this exam can download their results from the official website of OPSC.

Total number of candidates selected for appointment to the post/ services coming under Odisha Civil Services (Group A & B) are 218.

Applicants will be qualified on the basis of their performance in the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test or Interview. The personality test was being held from December 17 to December 28, 2019 by the Commission across the state.

The official web link to get more updated info on the Odisha Civil Services examination and to check the final result 2019 is www.opsc.gov.in . Candidates are advised that they must go through the below mentioned steps in order to check the result.

Steps to check Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019:

Visit the official site of OPSC as mentioned in the above paragraph.

Click on the “Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019” link present on the home page.

A new PDF file will get opened up.

Check out the result displayed on the screen and download the file.

You can also ta kea print copy for future use.

The direct link to check and download the result is here, Odisha Civil Services Final Result 2019 .

This recruitment drive is being held up to fill 153 Group A & Group B vacant posts in the organization. The recruitment exam was started on November 13 and ended on December 10, 2019, in the state.

