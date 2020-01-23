CMAT 2020 Admit Card Released; Here’s where to check and how to download

CMAT 2020 Admit Card Released

The admit card of CMAT 2020 was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 24th December 2019. Applicants who have completed the registration process can download the admit card from the official website of CMAT 2020. The Common Management

Admission Test (CMAT) 2020 will be a Computer-Based Test that will be conducted by the NTA on 28th January 2020 to shortlist candidates for several management courses in India. The CMAT 2020 will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in 109 cities across India. All AICTE approved colleges will accept the CMAT scores to select candidates for the second stage of the admission process.

All CMAT applicants are advised to download and take a print out of the CMAT 2020 admit card well before 28th January. The admit card will ensure a candidate’s entry in the exam hall and is mandatory that all applicants carry the print out of the CMAT 2020 admit card.

Steps to download CMAT 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT NTA-https://cmat.nta.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ tab.

Step 3: There will be two login options: Through Application Number and Password and Through Application Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Choose one of the aforementioned options to download admit card.

Step 5: Enter the required details.

Step 6: Enter the Security Pin.

Step 7: Login and download the admit card. Take a print out of the CMAT admit card on an A4 size paper.

Note for all CMAT 2020 applicants- All admit cards will be available only on the official website. NTA will not send any admit card via post.

Can’t Download CMAT 2020 Admit Card?

The NTA has uploaded the admit cards of the applicants who have paid the registration fees on the official website of CMAT 2020. All such candidates will be able to download the admit card. Candidates who are not able to download the admit card despite paying the fees can send an email to CMAT NTA mentioning their grievance.

Email ID of CMAT– cmat.nta2019@gmail.com

Details mentioned in CMAT 2020 Admit Card

All admit cards will contain the following details of the candidates.

Roll Number

Name of the Candidate and Father’s name.

Date of Birth, Category and gender of the applicant.

Reporting time at the centre.

Gate closing time at the centre.

Date and Time of the CMAT exam.

Test Centre number.

The venue of the test.

Instructions for CMAT 2020 Exam Day

All candidates should report to the test centre two hours before the commencement of the exam.

No applicant will be allowed to enter the exam hall after the gate closing time.

All candidates must carry two copies of the Admit Card (preferably coloured print out) and an original along with a photocopy of a Valid Id issued by the government.

Candidates are not allowed to carry a pen and rough paper as both these will be provided by the NTA officials on the day of the exam.

