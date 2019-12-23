UPSC Recruitment 2019 Notification Out: Interview Schedule for Medical Officer Post, Get Details @upsc.gov.in

The Notification has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission publishing the interview schedule for the posts of Medical Officer. The respective interview was carried from January 13 to 31, 2020. Also, check the details below-

Also, those candidates who had passed the written test are informed should know that the results have already been declared on November 22 on the website- upsc.gov.in. So students are requested appear for the interview as per the reporting time table provided below.

The candidate needs to appear for the same in Morning Session is 9 am and in the afternoon session is noon to the venue provided in the notification. Please follow the below details before arriving at the interview.

Venue-

UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi

Pincode-110 069,”

Also, candidates should carry original documents along with attestation Form along with photographs and fill TA Bill Form.

List of documents needed

The list of documents needs to be carried is as follows-

The candidate should hold SSC standard or equivalent certificate indicating the date of birth, or mark sheet of matriculation Required qualification as mentioned in the notification/ With the require experienced certificate in the “Designated proforma” from the Head of Organization or Department(s) for the complete experience claimed, explicitly specifying the term of employment. If Caste certificate if any, it is a must for all the special category candidates such as SC ST OBC and others respectively In the case of Physically Handicapped candidates, they should have designated proforma published by the qualified authority by Physically Handicapped persons suitable for appointment to the post based on preferred standards of Medical Fitness, as mentioned in the official notification.

For additional details check the official notification @upsc.gov.in and keep yourself updated through the page.

