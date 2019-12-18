Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for Constable, SI and other Posts extends till 21 December 2019, Check here for more Details

HomeJobs & Careers Articles
    Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 Meghalaya Police Extended Last Date for Apply Online before 21 December 2019. Candidates can apply from official website megpolice.gov.in.

    The notification has been passed by Meghalaya Police extending the closing date for application for numerous posts in the state. The candidates who have not yet apply for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 shall apply till the 21 December 2019. 

    The last date for the application process was 14 December 2019. Enthusiastic candidates shall check the brief notification accessible on the official website of Meghalaya Police – megpolice.gov.in

    Notification number-

    PTS/RECR/01/2019/6811-6876

    Also, candidates must make a note that all the other conditions including Eligibility Criteria and other details are accessible on the website of Meghalaya Police.

    Important Dates-

    Dates Particulars
    The Online submission process the last date for online apply earlier was 14 December 2019
    Extended dates 21 December 2019

      Vacancy Details-

    The vacancy details are as follows-

    • UB Sub-Inspector – 41Post
    • Unarmed Branch Constable – 268Post
    • Fireman (Male) – 37Post
    • Driver – 25Post
    • MPRO Operator Constable – 21Post
    • Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368Post
    • Driver Constable (Male) – 13Post
    • SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3Post
    • Signal Operator – 5Post
    • Commando Constable (Male) – 98Post
    • Commando Constable (Female) – 41Post
    • Follower (Male) – 64Post
    • Follower SF10 (Male) – 10Post

    Selection Criteria-

    The respective candidates will have to pass a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and a written exam of 300 marks accompanied by an interview of 50 marks.

     Download Process

    • Go to the official website i.e. http://megpolice.gov.in/Then select on the link Extension Notice of Tender for Procurement of Clothing/Uniform items for the Meg… Read More new items displaying on Main page.
    • Once a New Window will open where you will get the coveted short notification. 
    • Also, don’t forget to take Print Out of notification and save a copy for future reference.

    Candidates can check the official website of Meghalaya Police. And also keep themselves briefed through our page.

