Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019: Last Date to Apply for Constable, SI and other Posts extends till 21 December 2019, Check here for more Details

The notification has been passed by Meghalaya Police extending the closing date for application for numerous posts in the state. The candidates who have not yet apply for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2019 shall apply till the 21 December 2019.

The last date for the application process was 14 December 2019. Enthusiastic candidates shall check the brief notification accessible on the official website of Meghalaya Police – megpolice.gov.in

Notification number-

PTS/RECR/01/2019/6811-6876

Also, candidates must make a note that all the other conditions including Eligibility Criteria and other details are accessible on the website of Meghalaya Police.

Important Dates-

Dates Particulars The Online submission process the last date for online apply earlier was 14 December 2019 Extended dates 21 December 2019

Vacancy Details-

The vacancy details are as follows-

UB Sub-Inspector – 41Post

Unarmed Branch Constable – 268Post

Fireman (Male) – 37Post

Driver – 25Post

MPRO Operator Constable – 21Post

Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368Post

Driver Constable (Male) – 13Post

SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3Post

Signal Operator – 5Post

Commando Constable (Male) – 98Post

Commando Constable (Female) – 41Post

Follower (Male) – 64Post

Follower SF10 (Male) – 10Post

Selection Criteria-

The respective candidates will have to pass a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and a written exam of 300 marks accompanied by an interview of 50 marks.

Download Process

Go to the official website i.e. http://megpolice.gov.in/

Once a New Window will open where you will get the coveted short notification.



Candidates can check the official website of Meghalaya Police.

