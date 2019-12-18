RBSE Class 10th and 12th Time Table 2020 Released, Check here for Important Exam Dates

Following the steps of Uttar Pradesh University, Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education has also made announcements concerning the RBSE time table 2020. The board has declared that the class 10th exams from February 27, 2020, and the class 12th exams from February 20, 2020.

Keeping the right count around 20 lakh students will sit for the exams.

This year the exam dates are much ahead than that of expected. As we know that earlier this year the class 12 exams were carried from March 7 to April 2, and class 10 exams held place from March 14 to 27 respectively.

The forthcoming exams, around 9.6 lakh boys and 10.4 lakh girls will appear. The board has authorized 5400 exam centers which will be closely watched by 200 flying squad team members stroking out all the chances of cheating. There will be around 310 CCTV cameras at the centers.

The board exams shall be handled over 25 thousand people who should be involved in checking the exam answer sheets. And around the whole of 1.2 crore papers will be examined.

Considering the exams will start early, they are expected to end early, and therefore the result too could be announced before last year’s dates. Making a high chance that this time RBSE would declare 10th results by mid-May and 12th results by the first week of the very month.

As we know that the rumors flew this month as Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education was in the news for its open-ended search to fill the Chairman post. Unfortunately, the post has been lying vacant since October 2018 that shall continue.

Until now, the exam dates of Rajasthan Board class 10th and 12th exams are only accessible in news reports. It is expected that soon, RBSE shall make formal communication of the exam dates at the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

