UPPCL JE Answer Key 2019 Released on upenergy.in, Direct Link to Download here

UPPCL JE Answer Key 2019

The answer key for UPPCL JE 2019 exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates appear in this exam can download the answer key released on the official website of UPPCL.

There is no official notification yet released on the answer key 2019. The answer key is expected to be released soon by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited along with the objection date.

The UPPCL JE Exam 2019 was on 25th and 27th November 2019 across the country at various exam centres. The exam was held in two shifts on each of the single day. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates.

The official website to download the answer key and get details on the UPPCL JE 2019 exam is www.upenergy.in . Go through the below instructions to download the answer key.

Steps to download UPPCL JE Answer Key 2019:

Visit the official website of UPPCL as mentioned above.

Click on the “UPPCL JE Answer Key 2019” on the homepage.

You will get redirected to a new page of Answer keys.

The answer key will be in the form of a PDF file.

Check and download the answer key 2019 for future use.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, UPPCL JE Answer Key 2019 – Direct Download Link.

The guidelines available on the notification must be read carefully and raise the objection if any after verifying the answer key properly. Candidates must raise the objection in the specified format before the closure date of the application submission.

The final result is expected to release in the month of December or January 2019. This recruitment exam is being held to fulfil the requirement of 296 vacancies in the Electrical Department.

Candidates will get selected based on their performance in the exam. Those who qualify in the written exam will be able to appear for a training programme which will be for a period as decided by UPPCL.

Candidates will get appointed on successful completion of the training period. Stay tuned to the UPPCL website for further updates.

