UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 Released on upenergy.in; Steps to Download here

UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020

The admit card for Personnel Officer 2020 exam has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates applied for UPPCL 2020 exam can download their admit card from the official website of UPPCL.

The recruitment exam is being held by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) to fulfil the vacancy for Personnel Officer posts against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO. The qualification required to apply for this exam is 2 years of Post-Graduation Degree/Diploma in HR and Personnel Management with knowledge of Hindi Language in Devanagari.

Candidates can download the UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 by using the login credentials like-User ID and password on the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). The selection will be done on the basis of candidate’s performance in written test and Interview.

The official page to get more details on the exam and download the UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020 is www.upenergy.in .

Steps to download UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020:

Visit the website of UPPCL as mentioned above.

Click on the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Go to the link “Download Admit card for the Post of “Personnel Officer” Against advt. no. 5/VSA/2019/PO” present on the Home Page.

Enter User ID and Password in the new window.

Check and download the admit card for future reference.

The link to download the UPPCL admit card is here, Direct Link for UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020.

The written exam 2020 will be held in various exam centres like Lucknow, Meerut and Agra. Candidates shortlisted in written test, will be called for Interview Round.

Stay tuned to the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) website for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Personnel Officer posts.

