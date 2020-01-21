UPPCL Stenographer Gr III 2020 Answer Key Released on upenergy.in; Steps to Raise Objection here

UPPCL Stenographer Gr III 2020 Answer Key

The Answer Key/Response Key for Stenographer Gr III posts has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). Candidates appeared in this exam can download the answer key from the official website of UPPCL.

Candidates must provide their individual user ID and password in order to download the UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020. The objections also can be raised by the candidates against the answer key released by logging in into the official website.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) had invited applications for Office Assistant III (Accounts) and Stenographer III posts in Group ‘C’ against the Advt. No. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG.

The online site to get more details on the recruitment exam and to download the answer key is www.upenergy.in .

Steps to download UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020 and Raise Objection:

Visit the official website of UPPCL as mentioned above.

Click on the Subject section under Recruitment/ Notice.

Go to the Downloading Response-Key and upload objection for the post of “Stenographer-III (Present Camp Assistant)” against adv. No. 07/VSA/2019/BACKLOG present on the Home Page.

You will see the answer key after entering correctly and submitting.

Candidates must take Print out of the Answer Key and save it for future reference.

The direct link to download the answer key is here, UPPCL Stenographer Gr III Answer Key 2020 – Direct Link .

Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be able to appear for the shorthand test or typing test round.

Candidates having the degree of Graduation in any stream from a recognized university / institution and short hand speed of minimum 60 words per minute and typing speed of minimum 30 words per minutes on computer have applied for these posts.

Selection for the Stenographer III posts is based on the performance of candidates in written examination and shorthand test/typing test.

Keep checking the official website of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Stenographer Gr III posts.

Also read, UPPCL Personnel Officer Admit Card 2020.

<noscript><iframe title="UPPCL STENOGRAPHER GRADE III SET -1 QUESTION PAPER WITH ANSWERS" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vhsqZiwrstU?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Read More