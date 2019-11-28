UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment 2019: Check Details on upenergy.in

UPPCL JE Junior Engineer Civil Recruitment 2019

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has opened up the applications procedure for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) – Civil Trainee. There are vacancies for 31 posts and individuals will be recruited for these posts through the recruitment exam. Though the final date for the exam has not been declared the tentative date will be some time in the first week of February 2020. But for the posts of JE Electrical, there will be seats for 296 candidates and they need to appear for a computer-based test sometime in the fourth week of Nov.

Eligibility criteria:

To meet the eligibility on the educational ground, the candidates need to have a diploma of three years in the specific engineering field. The candidate should have the diploma Pravidhik

Shiksha Parishad, UP or equivalent recognised by the state government or he/she should have qualified All India Diploma examination or the diploma provided by any distinguished university in India.

To meet the language proficiency criteria, the candidate should be proficient in Devnagari script of Hindi. Whosoever didn’t have Hindi as a language in high school need to appear for an exam conducted by Registrar, Department Examination Government of UP within three years of joining and qualify it.

The age group for the aspiring candidate should range between 18 years to 40 years as on Jan 1, 2019. Although following the norms of India govt. there will be certain relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

The official website to get more details on the recruitment is https://www.upenergy.in/ .

Important Dates:

Notification declared: 21/11/2019

Application commencement: 05/12/2019

Deadline for application: 26/12/2019

Exam fee deadline: 26/12/2019

Exam Date: February 2020

Admit Card Available: February 2020

Selection Procedure:

The candidates who will qualify the computer-based test will be eligible to appear for the document verification procedure. The number of candidates called for verification will exactly be double the number of available vacancies. Those who will be able to qualify need to go through a training process for a certain period as decided by UPPCL.

